Flight Attendant Goes 'Above and Beyond', Delivers Baby After Passenger Goes into Sudden Labor Mid-Flight

A flight attendant's actions were hailed by her captain as "exemplary" and "calm" after she quickly responded to help a passenger that went into "early and unexpected labor" on a recent Frontier Airlines flight from Denver to Orlando.

Flight Attendant Diana Giraldo helped the mother to the back of the plane and assisted her in giving birth mid-flight.

"The baby couldn't wait," the airline said in a statement posted to Facebook.

Captain Chris Nye praised Giraldo and his entire flight crew for their professionalism under pressure.

"Diana again went above and beyond after the completion of the flight to coordinate our return to Orlando," Nye said.

"The whole crew really did a great job. I transferred controls and flying duties to my First Officer as I coordinated the diversion. Dispatch did a great job as well by suggesting Pensacola Airport and getting a gate and paramedics ready for us," the captain said.

"This was a job well done, and I was happy to see everyone working together to successfully deliver a newborn on an aircraft!" Nye added.

The Facebook post included photos of the new baby, the entire flight crew, and the tail of the airplane that includes an image of a wolf and her cub known as "Luna and Lilly."

In recognition of her daughter's unusual birthplace, the new mother chose to give her baby the middle name Sky in honor of the mid-air birth.

Social media users also sent the new mother and her baby well-wishes, while praising the flight crew.

"Amazing..great teamwork. Congratulations to the mom and her baby," one wrote.

"Awesome job team Frontier especially the flight attendant. Love her middle name. Very appropriate," another wrote.

"Great job in assisting the mother to be with the transition into motherhood by the Frontier Airlines crew. Well done!!! Congratulations to the new Mom!!!" a user wrote.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***