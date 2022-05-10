Florida Bus Driver Saves 40 Kids When Bus Catches Fire: 'God Was Watching Out'

A Florida bus driver recently faced a terrifying moment when her bus full of children caught fire, but she quickly jumped into action, helping the 40 kids safely evacuate.

According to WKMG News, Janet O'Connell noticed smoke coming from the hood of the bus shortly after leaving Imagine Schools at West Melbourne. O'Connell pulled the vehicle over, then helped the kids escape the burning bus.

The Palm Bay Fire Rescue shared images that show the bus engulfed in flames, revealing how dangerous the situation was.

School Principal Brian DeGonzague described O'Connell as someone who "steps up when there's a child in need."

Imagine Schools shared images of the fire on Facebook, indicating that an electrical issue was the cause of the fire.

"This afternoon we had an electrical issue on one of our school buses that resulted in the bus having to pull over and evacuate," the school wrote. "The bus did end up catching fire. We are blessed that everyone is safe. This is due to the quick actions of our driver, Ms. Janet, and the students. We are proud that our students showed how they are leaders of great character as they assisted one another."

The social media post received numerous comments from grateful parents, thanking O'Connell for keeping the children safe.

Allison Roman wrote, "Ms. Janet, you are a true hero! I am so grateful for you and the entire Imagine staff that came to the scene to make our babies feel safe! Thank you so much!"

"God was watching out for the driver and students! So glad everyone is safe," shared Suezan Prescott Turknett.

"Oh my goodness! Thank God for His protection. What a brave driver," another follower commented.

The school's principal agreed that O'Connell's actions were heroic, however, she prefers not to have the spotlight on her.

''Ms. Janet is a very humble person," DeGonzague told WKMG. "When I spoke to her about it, she said, 'Brian, I did what I did because I love my kids.' She doesn't want the spotlight on her, but what she did was pretty incredible.''

The incident took place last Tuesday, and O'Connell was back to work on Wednesday, driving a new bus.

