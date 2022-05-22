He Once Believed His Abortion Story Was 'the Unforgivable Sin.' Here's His Powerful Message to Women and Men

Jeff Bradford, president of Human Coalition, a pro-life organization that serves women and families, once held a dark secret that he believed constituted “the unforgivable sin.”

While engaged to be married, Bradford and his wife aborted their firstborn child.

“We got pregnant, and we took the life of our first daughter 30 years ago … I thought it was the unforgivable sin,” he told CBN’s Faithwire, noting he eventually came to learn of the forgiveness he has through Jesus. “There is no sin bigger than the cross of Christ.”

Bradford said he wants others impacted by abortion to realize they, too, can receive forgiveness.

“I hope that there’s healing in that,” he said.

The impact of Bradford’s decision three decades ago isn’t lost on him, as he often thinks about the daughter he would have if the couple made different choices.

“I live every day knowing that because I didn’t step in … I lost who would be a 30-year-old daughter today because of that choice, and that’s a hard thing,” he said. “It’s still very tender, and yet, I know God forgives us, that there’s healing and there’s restoration.”

Bradford continued, “And so that’s what I pray over all those who have been impacted by abortion. It’s not easy.”

The pro-life leader runs the Human Coalition during an intriguing and uncertain time, as the country braces for the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case. The ruling could overturn nationalized abortion set in motion by the Roe v. Wade ruling of 1973.

While pro-lifers working for decades to dismantle Roe are understandably rejoicing, he said some misconceptions must be addressed.

Listen to the latest episode of the Faithwire podcast:

“There’s a lot in the media right now that people think abortion is going to be ended because Roe v. Wade has been overturned,” he said. “Obviously, that’s not that case.”

If Roe is overturned, abortion laws will return to the states and must be decided on a state-by-state basis. In many ways, the abortion battle will heat up in the wake of Roe — not slow down.

“There’s still a lot of work to be done to make abortion unthinkable. We have to change hearts and minds to understand that this is a life in the womb,” he said. “And preborn children are valuable, just as 1-year-olds, and 5-year-olds, and 16-year-olds. … We have to fight for their dignity and their right to life.”

Bradford encouraged Christians, pastors, and churches to “increase the moral priority” and make filling in the gaps of what women and families need one of the main issues of concern.

“This has to be one of their No. 1 issues in their churches,” he said. “How do we help and preserve life, and how do we be the hands and feet of Christ.”

***As the number of voices facing big-tech censorship continues to grow, please sign up for Faithwire’s daily newsletter and download the CBN News app to stay up-to-date with the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***