Justice Dept. to Investigate Uvalde Police Hour-long Delay as Chilling 911 Call from Victim Comes to Light

The Department of Justice plans to review the local law enforcement response to the school massacre in Uvalde, Texas after reports police waited too long to stop the gunman.

New video from outside Robb Elementary in Uvalde Texas shows police breaking windows and racing to rescue trapped children.

And there's new audio of a 911 operator on the phone with a student in one of those classrooms. "Advise, we do have a child on the line. Child is advising he is in the room, full of victims, full of victims at this moment," the recording says.

"She identified herself and whispered she's in room 112," said Steven McCraw, Director of the Texas Department of Public Safety. "At 12:10 she called back in room 12, advised there were multiple dead. Again at 12:16, she called back and said there's eight to nine students alive."

A tactical team finally disobeyed the orders of local authorities and stormed the school, fatally shooting the suspect, but only after 77 minutes.

Joe and Jill Biden traveled to Uvalde Sunday, meeting with victims' families and first responders. Some in the crowd chanted "Do something," and Biden responded, "We will."

One of the victims, Eliahna Garcia, hoped to be a cheerleader... and was looking forward to her 10th birthday party next week.

Her family says she loved basketball and TikTok, but most of all, she loved sharing the gospel.

In a video, she says, "Hey guys I just wanted to give y'all a little catch-up. Jesus, He died for us. And when we die we'll be up there for Him."



Eliahna's family members say they're taking comfort in knowing she's now home with her Lord and Savior.



