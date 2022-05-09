MUST SEE Powerful Mother's Day Posts from World-Changing Christians: 'The Word of God Gives Us the Breath We Need'

Mother's Day is a special time of the year when children of all ages honor their moms by showing how much she is appreciated.

Looking back at U.S. history, the Mother's Day we celebrate today began in 1914. In a Presidential Proclamation, Woodrow Wilson called on governments and U.S. citizens to display a flag "as a public expression of our love and reverence for the Mothers of our country" every year on the second Sunday in May.

More than 100 years later, the time-honored tradition is still being carried out all over the world. On Sunday, some famous Christian leaders also paid tribute to mothers.

Candace Cameron Bure, who has three children, confessed that she didn't truly appreciate her mom until she became a mother herself.

Legendary talk show host Kathie Lee Gifford shared for King and Country's new video, Unsung Hero. The personal track was a dedication to the parents of Joel and Luke Smallbone.

"Rarely does something move me this deeply," Gifford wrote. "I had to share it with all of you as I wish you a beloved, blessed #MothersDay."

Rarely does something move me this deeply. I had to share it with all of you as I wish you a beloved, blessed #MothersDay. @4kingandcountry pic.twitter.com/vnSFXpiXWr — Kathie Lee Gifford (@KathieLGifford) May 8, 2022

For King and Country also tweeted out the video for Unsung Hero, calling it a gift to all the "mums" out there.

Patricia Heaton, best known for her role in the hit comedy sitcom "Everybody Loves Raymond," shared a heartwarming message by thanking all mothers "who made that sacrifice and gave us life."

She said she just wanted "to thank God for allowing myself and so many other women to be mothers, to have that privilege to bring people into the world."

To all the mothers out there, however your kids came to you, Happy Mothers Day! pic.twitter.com/v9LOlGUF18 — Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) May 8, 2022

Priscilla Shirer shared video of her father, Dr. Tony Evans, and her three siblings, where each member of the family revealed something special about Lois Evans, and what made her an inspiration.

Kristen Watson, the wife of former NFL player Benjamin Watson, is a mother to seven children. She encouraged other moms who are juggling the busyness of life to "take a breath" and "trust that the Word of God gives us the breath we need to handle every situation."

Benjamin Watson even gave a shout out to his wife, thanking her for having the ability to do so much.

"The depths of what God has done for us through your love, kindness, sacrifice, wisdom and obedience, we may never completely comprehend," Watson wrote.

Watson also posted a touching message for those who have lost their mother and for women who are unable to become a mother themselves.

"Some only have photos and memories of mothers who have passed away," he said. "For others, today reminds them of the coveted motherhood that so deftly eludes them. Miscarriage or infertility has descended like an unrelenting plague."

Evangelist Franklin Graham wished his wife, Jane Austin a Happy Mother's Day, saying, "She's the best mother to our children and grandmother to our 12 grandchildren. I thank God for her and the example she has set for our family all of these years."

He also honored his deceased mom Ruth Bell Graham, calling her "a force to be reckoned with! She was mischievous and crazy fun. And more importantly, she raised us children to love Jesus Christ—and prayed for us no matter how far we strayed."

