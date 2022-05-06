Pro-Abortion Activists Targeting Churches on Mother's Day, Expose Home Addresses of Conservative Justices

Pro-abortion activists plan to bring their protests to churches on Mother's Day and to Supreme Court justices' homes next week.

The activists are particularly targeting Catholic churches with some citing the Roman Catholic faith of multiple justices, according to Fox News.

As CBN News reported, security at the Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C. has been tightened. Workers put up a fence around the building Wednesday night. The fence was installed after protests earlier this week following the leak of a draft opinion published by Politico indicating the court is prepared to overturn Roe v. Wade – the 1973 ruling that legalized abortion across the country.

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, who wrote that leaked opinion, has canceled an appearance at a judicial conference, according to Reuters. He had been scheduled to appear at the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals' judicial conference, attended by judges from Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

CBS News reports all nine justices have been given extra security since general threats of violence against the justices have increased since the draft opinion was leaked and reported by Politico.

The leftist group Ruth Sent Us posted a tweet Tuesday, asking people to disrupt worship services at a local Catholic church.

"Whether you're a 'Catholic for Choice', ex-Catholic, of other or no faith, recognize that six extremist Catholics set out to overturn Roe. Stand at or in a local Catholic Church Sun May 8," the group wrote and included a video of demonstrators interrupting a church service.

The activist group Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights has scheduled a week of action from May 8 - 14 on its website. On Mother's Day, May 8, the group has called for "Action Outside of Churches."

"This action is called for by a collective of spanish speaking women's rights groups + activists across the country, including from Bride's March, Dominican Women's Development Center, Ni Una Menus, and Las 17," the schedule said. "Several cities will be hosting protests outside of prominent churches in their towns, these can look like a group of people holding signs wearing Handmaids Tale outfits, passing out flyers outside to church goers or doing a die-in."

Fox News reports pro-abortion vandals targeted a church in Boulder, Colorado, Wednesday, spray-painting "bans off our bodies" and "my body my choice" on the building.

Meanwhile, pro-abortion activists are also planning to have a "walk-by" protest in front of the homes of the six conservative Supreme Court justices, whose home addresses were revealed online by the group Ruth Sent Us. The group claimed the addresses it posted where the justices' home addresses, according to The National Review.

The group published a map showing the addresses of Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Samuel Alito, Amy Coney Barrett, Brett Kavanaugh, Neil Gorsuch, and Clarence Thomas.

On Thursday, the White House refused to condemn the pro-abortion activists' plans to protest in front of the justices' homes. Neither President Biden nor Press Secretary Jen Psaki condemned the leak but instead spoke out against the potential ruling of the draft opinion.