Pro-Life Advocates Assemble Nationwide in Response to Abortion Rights Protests

Thousands of people took part in protests across the U.S. on Saturday to publicly denounce the Supreme Court's expected reversal of Roe v. Wade.

Planned Parenthood, Women's March, and other abortion-rights groups organized over 300 "Bans Off Our Bodies" marches.

Demonstrators rallied at the Washington Monument in Washington, D.C., where people of all ages held signs up that read, "You Will Not Control Us," and "Fight Back, Protect Choice."

: Thousands rallied in support of abortion rights at the Washington Monument in Washington, D.C. today and more are expected to join for a march to the Supreme Court. Go deeper https://t.co/nkGebMRvpY pic.twitter.com/lfGZBbrJjG — Axios (@axios) May 14, 2022

The larger march has made it to the Supreme Court. pic.twitter.com/pNaRWeWp18 — Douglas Blair (@DouglasKBlair) May 14, 2022

Thousands marched to the Supreme Court despite an eight-foot-high fence that was erected around the building last week.

Video shared on social media shows a large crowd crossing the Brooklyn Bridge in New York.

On the other side of the issue, pro-life advocates also gathered in counter-protests to raise awareness of the value of human life.

Students for Life of America (SFLA), a pro-life youth organization, assembled in 11 U.S. cities on Saturday.

Don't Mess With Pro-Life Texas!! The #prolifegen showed up to shine their light in the pro-abortion darkness at abortion rallies in both Austin and Lubbock today. We are the Post-Roe Generation pic.twitter.com/mvww5exyRZ — Students for Life of America (@StudentsforLife) May 14, 2022

Due to ongoing acts of violence, vandalism, & threats, we had to find security to protect all of the activists we deployed to abortion rallies nationwide today. THANK YOU to the brave individuals keeping our teams safe amidst the darkness & violence of abortion activists! pic.twitter.com/Xwhg9te17p — Kristan Hawkins (@KristanHawkins) May 14, 2022

SFLA President Kristan Hawkins tweeted that security was required at some rallies due to threats made toward anti-abortion activists.

In Atlanta, 400 abortion activists met in a small park in front of the state capitol while a smaller group of counter-protesters stood nearby.

Despite the small turnout, pro-life advocate Bria Marshall acknowledged that the number didn't matter.

"Jesus had just a small group, but His message was more powerful," Marshall said.

