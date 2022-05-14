'Students For Life' Advocates to Counter Protest Abortion Rights Rallies on Saturday

Pro-life advocates will gather across the country Saturday to support the preborn and protest the abortion industry.

Abortion rights rallies are planned in response to the May 2 leaked draft opinion indicating that the Supreme Court could strike down the 1973 landmark Roe v. Wade.

Students for Life of America, a pro-life youth organization, says it will hold counter-protests in 11 U.S. cities.

"Roe v. Wade turned 49, but we won't see it turn 50 as it is," said Students for Life of America President Kristan Hawkins. "Students for Life of America was founded as a Post-Roe organization, ready to protect life in law and in service in all 50 states. We've got a post-Roe plan, and we're training the next generation of pro-life leaders to ensure that the children who will be born will have all our support."

Planned Parenthood, Women's March and other abortion-rights groups have organized over 300 "Bans Off Our Bodies" marches for Saturday, Reuters reported.

Rachel Carmona, president of Women's March, says it will be a "summer of rage" for women in this country if abortion rights become restricted.

"We will be ungovernable until this government starts working for us until the attacks on our bodies let up until the right to an abortion is codified into law," Carmona added.

Demonstrators in New York City are expected to march across the Brooklyn Bridge, while protesters in D.C. will meet at the Washington Monument and then head to the Supreme Court.

Protesters in Los Angeles plan to meet at City Hall, and a group in Austin will convene at the Texas state capitol, according to Reuters.

Last week, pro-choice protesters descended on the homes of conservative Supreme Court Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Samuel Alito, as well as the home of Chief Justice John Roberts.

Justice Clarence Thomas recently said the Court cannot be "bullied."

As a society, "we are becoming addicted to wanting particular outcomes, not living with the outcomes we don't like," Thomas said.

"We can't be an institution that can be bullied into giving you just the outcomes you want. The events from earlier this week are a symptom of that," he continued.

The goal of the protests is to bolster support for abortion rights and urge elected officials to pass legislation protecting abortion access.

The Senate rejected a Democratic-led bill on Wednesday that would have guaranteed abortion rights nationwide and eliminated state measures regulating or banning abortion.

All 50 Republicans and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W VA) voted against the Women's Health Protection Act of 2022. Democrats needed 60 votes for the bill to pass but fell far short with just 49.

Students for Life pointed out, "Nearly half of those who consider themselves pro-choice agree abortion should have limits. Additionally, more than 80% of Millennial and Gen Z Americans oppose unrestrained abortions through all nine months of pregnancy. Clearly, most Americans on both sides of the abortion issue recognize that promoting limitless abortions is both dangerous and unnecessary."

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***