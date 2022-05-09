Taco Bell Invites Customers to Watch a 'Drag' Show with Their Breakfast Box, LGBT Activism on Full Display

In what it calls an effort to promote mental health for LGBT youth, Taco Bell has launched a five-city "Drag Brunch Tour" that will appear inside its restaurants featuring drag performers.

The tour will be featured in brunches that began Sunday at its Las Vegas Cantina. It will feature both drag queens and drag kings doing lip-syncing to songs on stage inside the company's fast-food outlets, according to The Washington Times.

"We understand the importance of creating safe spaces for the LGBTQIA+ community and are thrilled to provide a unique experience that spotlights and celebrates the wonderful art form of drag and its influence in culture," Sean Tresvant, Taco Bell's global chief brand officer, said in a statement.

As CBN News and CBN's Faithwire have reported over the last several years, drag queens continue to make headlines as LGBTQ+ activists attempt to normalize decadent behavior in American society.

Drag Queen story hour at public libraries, visits to schools, and similar public integrations have been on the rise from sexual activists who seek to ingratiate themselves with children.

The LGBTQ+ agenda has also been strongly championed by the Biden administration and woke company board rooms, infiltrating into their products, including entertainment.

Discovery Calls Its Drag for Kids Series 'Inspiring'

Some recent examples include a controversial, six-episode series produced for Discovery+ called "Generation Drag." Model and "Dancing with the Stars" host Tyra Banks served as executive producer of the series.

The show, which drops on June 1, will feature five teenagers and their families as they prepare to partake in a drag show for LGBTQ teenagers, Deadline reported.

Discovery+ released an April 26 statement about the show with a headline that read, in part, "Five Teenagers Prepare for Their Biggest Drag Performance."

The teens in "Generation Drag" are seen preparing for Dragutante, described by Discovery+ as a "drag show designed as a platform for LGBTQ+ teens to express themselves." The Dragutante website has a tagline that reads, "Drag for kids!"

Dubbing the series "inspiring," Discovery+ said viewers will see the "teens juggle the pressures of being young adults while pursuing drag greatness."

Drag Me to Church

Drag performances have also found their way into liberal churches. Trinity Lutheran Church of Greenville, South Carolina recently held a "Drag Me to Church" event featuring "Lady Douche."

The Trinity Lutheran Church Facebook page promised, "You'll be endlessly entertained as the Lady Douche leads us through her unique style of worship which includes as many laughs as it does amens!"

The announcement says the drag show is "about church, faith and God's inclusive love."

Drag Performance Before Wisconsin High School's 'Fine Arts Assembly'

And last month, students at a Wisconsin high school were treated to a song and dance number by their French teacher – dressed in drag.

Teacher Matthew Kashdan strutted onto the Middleton High School's auditorium stage celebrating Fine Arts Week dressed in a high-cut, blue sequined dress, red boots, and blond wig, lip-syncing and dancing to the song "Rain on Me" by Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, Empower Wisconsin reported. It was a surprise to the assembled students, the outlet added.

Kashdan later resigned from the school after his drag performance received strong backlash from parents who said it was 'shameful' and questioned why it would be part of a 'fine arts' performance, according to The Daily Mail.

The Christian Perspective

The Bible actually has a thing or two to say against drag, cross-dressing, and deviant sexual behavior.

Deuteronomy 22:5 (ESV) says, "A woman shall not wear a man's garment, nor shall a man put on a woman's cloak, for whoever does these things is an abomination to the Lord your God."

Romans 1:24-27 (ESV) says that when humanity rebelled against God, embracing lust and sexual impurity, they began "dishonoring of their bodies." The passage says that when people "exchanged the truth about God for a lie... God gave them up to dishonorable passions. For their women exchanged natural relations for those that are contrary to nature; and the men likewise gave up natural relations with women and were consumed with passion for one another, men committing shameless acts with men and receiving in themselves the due penalty for their error."