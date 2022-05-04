Tony Dungy Schools Leftist Senator’s ‘Pro-Choice Pastor’ Claim Amid Supreme Court Opinion Leak

Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) has faced routine criticism for calling himself a “pro-choice pastor.” He’s facing fresh rebuke from former NFL coach Tony Dungy following the leaked opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court indicating the justices are poised to overturn the precedent established in 1973 by Roe v. Wade.

Dungy, an outspoken Christian, questioned Warnock after the senator tweeted: “As a pro-choice pastor, I’ve always believed that a patient’s room is way too small for a woman, her doctor, and the United States government.”

In response, the football coach appealed to Scripture.

“It all comes down to what you believe about the organism growing inside the mother,” Dungy tweeted. “Is it a life or not? If it is just growing tissue, then your ‘choice’ makes sense. If it’s a life, then it’s obviously not OK to choose to end it. What does your Bible tell you it is?”

He then referenced Psalm 139:16, which states: “Your eyes saw me when I was formless; all my days were written in your book and planned before a single one of them began” (CSB).

It all comes down to what you believe about the organism growing inside the mother. Is it a life or not? If it is just growing tissue then your “choice” makes sense. If it’s a life then it’s obviously not OK to choose to end it. What does your Bible tell you it is? Psalm 139:16 https://t.co/E7dCk6NMmL — Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) May 3, 2022

As CBN’s Faithwire has reported, Warnock has repeatedly fallen back on the title “pro-choice pastor.”

In late January, former NFL player Benjamin Watson, who is Christian and outspokenly pro-life, condemned Warnock for posting the exact same message he published this week.

“A pastor knows the value of human life,” replied Watson. “A senator knows how to support mother AND child. Sir, you know better. Stop being scared.”

The former football player went on to warn fellow believers to “be careful when someone emphasizes their position in the church before stating what THEY have always believed NOT what God’s Word says,” adding, “They’ve sacrificed moral credibility to accrue power and used their religious position as cover for an agenda. It does not have to be this way.”

The tête-à-têtes between Warnock and NFL stars aren’t isolated to Twitter. He is expected to face-off against former University of Georgia football player and NFL star Herschel Walker, who is running as a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in the Peach State, in the November midterms.

Warnock’s pro-abortion stance came after news broke that, according to a leaked opinion, the U.S. Supreme Court is set to upend the Roe precedent in its ruling on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health. The official ruling on the high-profile case might not come until June.

The ruling — which, if it becomes official, would render abortion a states’ rights issue — sparked all kinds of responses, with jubilance from conservatives and Christians and furor from leftists and abortion supporters.

A visibly shaken and angry Senator Elizabeth Warren just spoke in-front of #SCOTUS. @TheNationalNews pic.twitter.com/KzQ2Z0Lg3b — Willy Lowry (@willy_lowry) May 3, 2022

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) appeared nearly in tears when she told a reporter outside the U.S. Capitol that Republicans have been “plotting” to overturn Roe v. Wade for many years and have now done so with an “extremist” high court.

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) stated — without a hint of evidence — that Republicans ultimately plan to outlaw interracial marriage. The lawmaker is seemingly unaware that Justice Clarence Thomas, who is black, is married to a white woman.

You can read more on the Supreme Court’s leaked opinion here.

***As the number of voices facing big-tech censorship continues to grow, please sign up for Faithwire’s daily newsletter and download the CBN News app to stay up-to-date with the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***