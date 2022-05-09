'Vortex of Darkness': NJ Trans 'Woman' Forced Daughter into Child Porn, Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison

A biological father, who now identifies as a transgender woman, has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for forcing his seven-year-old daughter to appear in child porn which was produced in a local home in New Jersey.

Fox News reports Marina Volz, a 31-year-old transgender woman formerly known as Matthew Volz, traveled to the West Coast in December 2018 to assume custody of his biological daughter in Oregon and transported the now seven-year-old girl back to New Jersey "with the purpose of engaging in sexual activity with the child," according to the Somerset County Acting Prosecutor's Office.

Three accomplices, including another transgender woman, were also sentenced for their part in allegedly helping Volz in taking the child to New Jersey.

Ashley D. Romero, 28, formerly known as Adam Romero, received a 25-year sentence. Sean Allen, 54, was sentenced to 12 years in state prison and Dulcinea Gnecco, 21, received a sentence of five years, according to Fox News.

Volz, Romero, and Allen operated what they described as a "family-owned transgender pornography production studio specializing in amateur, BDSM and taboo fetish content," which was being run out of a local home, according to the outlet.

At the sentencing hearing on Friday, Superior Court Judge Peter Tober declined to go into details of the crime but said it involved neck collars, a cage in the basement, sex toys, and other devices, according to My Central New Jersey.

Assistant Somerset County Prosecutor Brian Stack told the judge that the quartet was a "vortex of darkness" that "snuffed out" the girl who was taken from her mother in Oregon to New Jersey to be in the child pornography, the news outlet reported.

"They are incapable of redemption," Stack said, adding that it was "difficult to find the words" to describe the crime.

"They're bad people," he said.

Anthony Cowell, Volz's public defender told My Central New Jersey that the evidence in the case was "some of the worst images I have ever seen in my life."

The girl has been adopted by other family members and Volz has given up all parental rights.

