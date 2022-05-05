Workers Install Fence Around Supreme Court Building Amid Demonstrations from Draft Opinion Leak

A fence has gone up around the Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C.

Workers started putting up the fence Wednesday night.

Video from WJLA-TV and other Washington stations showed what some of the outlets described as an eight-foot-tall "non-scalable " fence being constructed, but no official statement from the court was available.

The fence was installed after protests earlier this week following the leak of a draft opinion published by Politico indicating the court is prepared to overturn Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion across the country.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, who wrote that leaked opinion, has canceled an appearance at a judicial conference, according to Reuters. He had been scheduled to appear at the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals' judicial conference, attended by judges from Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Clarence Thomas were also scheduled to speak at another conference of the 11th Circuit in Atlanta on Thursday and Friday, Reuters reported. It is unclear if they still plan to attend.

As CBN News reported, Roberts confirmed the draft be authentic on Tuesday, but said the decision is not final. He also called the leak an "egregious breach" and ordered an investigation to find out who did it.

Protesters from both sides of the abortion debate have staged demonstrations outside the Supreme Court building since the news of the leaked opinion was reported.

Democrats expressed outrage at the draft ruling and called for federal laws to protect abortion.

"It is our intention for the Senate to hold a vote on legislation to codify the right to an abortion in law," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) blasted the leak as another attempt at pressuring the court.

"What's unique about today is this is the first time we've had somebody on the inside try to attack the institution," he said.