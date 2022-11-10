Caught on Cam: Good Samaritans and Off-Duty Cop Rush to Rescue Woman Whose Car Burst Into Flames

An off-duty police officer on his way home from work in Cobb County, Georgia, encountered an unthinkable scene: a crashed vehicle totally engulfed in flames, with a victim severely burned.

Officer Hawkins immediately got out of his vehicle during the Sept. 18 incident and bolted toward the victim, helping other good Samaritans move the woman away from the inferno.

“Officer Hawkins and the good Samaritans worked together to get the victim away from the burning vehicle to a safer location where she could be safely treated by medical personnel,” reads a Facebook post by the Cobb County Police Department.

Harrowing bodycam footage shows Hawkins running toward the scene before the group pulled the woman away from the fire.

“We’ve got to get her out of here,” someone can be heard proclaiming.

Watch the nail-biting incident unfold:

The victim reportedly suffered burns to more than 50% of her body.

The rescue happened just in time. While she got herself out of the vehicle, she was stuck behind a fenced-in area her car crashed into. People who stopped to help were able to break open the fence before Hawkins helped carry her away from the potentially explosive fire, WAGA-TV reported.

The woman was taken to the hospital to be treated, thanks to Hawkins’ kind and caring actions and others who selflessly stopped to assist.

The Cobb County Police Department thanked the good Samaritans and concluded the video of the incident with a quote from Pope Francis, which read, “Like the Good Samaritan, may we not be ashamed of touching the wounds of those who suffer, but try to heal them with concrete acts of love.”

