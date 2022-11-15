MUST SEE 'Miracle': Priest Unhurt After Black SUV Goes Airborne Over His Car

A Catholic priest in Ohio is thanking God after the car he was driving just missed being hit by an airborne vehicle. The oncoming SUV would have T-boned his car if it hadn't sailed completely overtop of him, and there's a video to prove it.

Father John Bok, 87, told the Catholic News Agency (CNA) that he was on his way to Mass on Oct. 2. He was close to arriving at St. Andrew Parish in Milford around 8:40 am when a 17-year-old driving another vehicle on the opposite road had a seizure behind the wheel. The teenager passed out and his black SUV went off the road. It appeared the SUV would crash directly into Bok's driver-side door.

But instead of hitting the car, the vehicle struck a pole and was launched into the air, flying over Bok's white 2014 Hyundai Sonata.

The Franciscan priest told the CNA "it's a miracle" he survived the near-death experience.

A video of the accident was shared by the We Are Franciscans YouTube channel.

"I did not know that that car went over top of me," Bok, a former physics teacher, told the CNA. "I was looking ahead and it was to my left and above."

In a post on The Franciscan Friars website, Bok further explained the incident, writing, "I was born with a lazy left eye and have very limited vision out of it. I thought maybe it was a large bird or something and continued on my way to have the Mass."

The priest explained that later the same day, the son of a nearby funeral homeowner, who's a police officer, showed him the video of the accident that was captured by a security camera at the scene.

Bok, a former physics teacher, wrote the teenager was taken to the hospital and was not hurt.

"According to Google, it (the pole) is 4.83 feet tall. Why was the pole standing in that exact spot attached to nothing? By what laws of physics did it lift the boy's car almost 5 feet in the air and send it over my car? So many questions. I am certainly thankful to God. I will continue to wonder how much God and how much the laws of science played in the experience," he wrote.

"As always, God is good," Bok added.

And here's the kicker. The incident occurred on October 2, which is the date for the Catholic "Feast of the Guardian Angels."

Watch the short video of the accident below. Bok was driving the white car that escapes unscathed.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***