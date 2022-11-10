Storm-Weary Florida Takes Another Hit: Tropical Storm Nicole

Tropical storm Nicole hit Florida as a Category 1 hurricane early Thursday, marking the second major storm for Floridians in six weeks.

In Daytona Beach Shores, surging waves threatened at least a dozen high-rise condos and homes, already vulnerable from damage done by Hurricane Ian in late September.

When Nicole slammed into Florida's East Coast at 3 a.m. its winds topped 75 miles an hour. Later, the winds dropped to 60 miles an hour and authorities downgraded it to a tropical storm.

The sprawling system is expected to move northward today, covering nearly the entire state and later heading into Georgia, the Carolinas, and Alabama.

On Wednesday, officials in Daytona Beach Shores flagged several high-rise residential buildings as unsafe, asking people to evacuate. Hours later, public safety director Michael Fowler said more than 100 people had not left, forcing officials to go door-to-door to get them out.

"These properties are at risk of structural collapse, there is a distinct possibility that one or both of these structures may collapse in some part. So yes, we will get folks to leave," he said.

For many in Florida still rebuilding from Hurricane Ian, it's too much too soon. "It's just exhausting, it's too close together," said Bartow resident Talia Robinson.

***Operation Blessing is still meeting needs of survivors after widespread devastation from Hurricane Ian. You can help with the relief effort by calling 1-800-700-7000, or texting "OB CRISIS" to 71777. You can also click here to give.***

On Wednesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis said winds were the main concern with Nicole, while also warning of the potential for flash flooding and three to five feet of storm surge in some low-lying areas.

Authorities ordered residents in four counties to evacuate: Palm Beach, Flagler, Martin and Volusia.

Nicole marks a rare hurricane for Florida so late in the season. It's only the third November hurricane to hit the state's shores since record-keeping began in 1853.

