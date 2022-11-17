'Operation Christmas Child' Collecting Gift-Filled Shoeboxes Until Nov. 21: Here's How to Join In

As Thanksgiving approaches, many American families and children are giving thanks and giving back—to children in need around the world through Operation Christmas Child.

Donors who have been preparing shoebox gifts filled with toys, hygiene items, and school supplies can drop them off now during National Collection Week until Nov 21. More than 4,500 drop-off sites are currently open across the nation.

In a Facebook post, Franklin Graham, the president of Samaritan's Purse, highlighted the work of Operation Christmas Child, calling each box "a Gospel opportunity—to millions of children around the world."

Besides giving information about the project, Graham asked his followers, "Would you join us in praying for the children who will be receiving these boxes, that they would come to know just how much God loves them! "

Operation Christmas Child has been collecting and delivering shoebox gifts to children worldwide for nearly three decades. Here are some powerful examples of the generational impact it's been having:

When Yuri was 6, she received an Operation Christmas Child shoebox gift and “experienced hope for the first time,” now, as an adult, she packs hundreds of shoeboxes to let children know that God loves them—& that she does too!

Check out Yuri's story here: https://t.co/5yQWNzTUql — Operation Christmas Child (@OCC_shoeboxes) November 15, 2022

Growing up in Ukraine, Elizabeth received an @OCC_shoeboxes gift. Now she's helping to pack the 200 millionth Operation Christmas Child gift on a tour across the United States. https://t.co/wbsHDtT5nG — Samaritan's Purse (@SamaritansPurse) November 16, 2022

In 2022, the organization hopes to collect enough shoeboxes to reach another 11 million children. This year, Operation Christmas Child expects to deliver its 200 millionth shoebox to a child in Ukraine.

There's still time for individuals, families, and groups to transform empty shoeboxes into fun gifts. The project of Samaritan's Purse partners with local churches across the globe to deliver these tangible expressions of God's love to children in need.

A step-by-step guide is available on the How to Pack a Shoebox webpage.

Participants can also find the nearest drop-off location and hours of operation for their shoebox gifts. The online lookup tool is searchable by city or ZIP code. Signs at each location will identify the drop-off.

Founded in 1993, Samaritan's Purse has collected and distributed more than 198 million shoebox gifts to children in 170 countries and territories, according to the Operation Christmas Child's website.

