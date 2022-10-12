A couple who were preparing to abort their unborn child are crediting embattled pro-life activist Mark Houck with helping change their minds while also stopping them from a lifetime of regret.

Jadda and Jakeem, who have a daughter named Nevaeh, shared their story in a recently posted YouTube video by the Pro-Life Union of Greater Philadelphia, praising Houck and pro-lifers for encouraging and supporting them.

“I had one hand on the door about to go into Planned Parenthood, and then Mark stopped us, and he was like, ‘You guys don’t have to do this,'” Jadda explained.

It was a moment that ended up changing everything. Jadda described how she had felt “shame and guilt” when she first found out she was pregnant and that others compounded those feelings.

“I just felt like I wasn’t ready,” she said.

But Houck’s decision to step into the gap and help the couple overcome fear encouraged them to turn back, cancel the abortion, and have their baby.

“We talked to him and he really got through to us,” Jakeem said. “He opened my eyes to a lot of stuff.”

As CBN's Faithwire previously reported, the FBI used a major show of force last month to arrest Houck, 48, with dozens of agents reportedly descending on his home with guns drawn as Houck’s wife and children looked on in horror.

The arrest over purported FACE Act violations has sparked a plethora of questions and claims of bias, mistreatment, and overreaction by authorities. The FACE Act protects abortion clinics and prevents people from using force or coercion to stop people from entering such establishments, though the nature of Houck’s case remains perplexing. He subsequently pleaded not guilty to federal charges.

Jadda and Jakeem, for their part, are praising Houck for his kindness in their lives, noting he didn’t just convince them not to abort but that he and other pro-lifers also offered support along the way.

“He was really trying to get to know us on a deeper level than us just getting an abortion,” Jada said.

Jakeem added, “Anybody can be a crutch but can’t nobody fix yours, and that’s what he did. He told us and made us feel like ‘We got this.'”

Jadda and Jakeem named their baby Nevaeh — “heaven” spelled backward — and they adore her.

“We named her Nevaeh because she is exactly heaven-sent,” Jada said. “A gift straight from God himself.”

She said she’s glad Mark convinced them to rethink the abortion, pondering what might have happened if the couple had gone through with it.

“I would have been living with regret,” Jada said.

Houck’s case is far from over, as Republican members of Congress — and the general public — are seeking answers. But it seems some of the positive work he was doing outside Planned Parenthood is coming to life — and this one is truly a beautiful story. Read more about the backstory here.

