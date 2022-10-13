'Bold in Her Faith': Photo of Starbucks Employee Who Prayed With Drive-Thru Customer Inspires Thousands

A Starbucks employee’s heartwarming decision to purportedly pray with someone in the drive-thru line left one Arkansas woman in awe.

Listen to CBN News’ morning podcast, Quick Start:

Tanya Hinsley of Jonesboro, Arkansas, told KSAZ-TV she was waiting in line with her 14-year-old son, Wyatt, when she observed the touching moment — and decided to snap a photo.

“My son and I were having a discussion about how we loved that she stopped what she is doing and was bold in her faith and cared enough to pray with someone,” Hinsley told the outlet.

She said she believed the interaction could help “brighten someone’s day.”

“This is when I decided to snap a picture but caught the very end of the prayer and decided to share this positive moment in hopes of brightening someone’s day,” Hinsley said.

Hinsley shared the photo of the barista, named Carrie, on social media, and it has been grabbing quite a bit of media attention.

“I did … see this lady at Starbucks Hilltop PRAY with a woman in the drive-through this morning because she needed it,” Hinsley wrote in the Facebook caption. “Now, this is worth talking about y’all.”

Hinsley said she was grateful her teenage son saw the interaction, as it serves as a powerful example of living out bold faith openly and without fear.

She’s also been encouraged by the many comments and stories to emerge from the simple social media post.

“This act of kindness and boldness in faith given out to others daily by people like Carrie gives me hope and reminds myself and hopefully others that being kind and praying for someone doesn’t cost anything,” Hinsley told KSAZ-TV. “We never know when something we say can help save someone…literally.”

This just goes to show you simple acts can go a long, long way — and that prayer always matters.

***As the number of voices facing big-tech censorship continues to grow, please sign up for Faithwire’s daily newsletter and download the CBN News app, to stay up-to-date with the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***