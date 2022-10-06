FL Man Named 'Chainsaw' Loses Everything After Using Sailboat to Save 3 Men From Deadly Hurricane: 'It's Worth It'

A Florida man nicknamed “Chainsaw” recounted his daring decision to boldly brave Hurricane Ian to try to save lives.

Doug McGill told CNN’s Jim Acosta he was aboard his 38-foot sailboat, which he lives on, when raging winds and waters tossed him about. Fortunately, he was able to help three men in a dire situation.

McGill, who was riding out the storm inside the vessel, saw the men struggling to get out of the second-story window of a nearby building.

“It was just about underwater, and they were trapped inside,” he told CNN. “I got them out of the other side, and they were done — got them on the boat.”

The men, who were “lying limp,” were brought onto the boat but not totally out of danger.

McGill said he tried to drop his anchor in debris in hopes of stopping the sailboat from being pulled out to sea. The boat was inevitably sent into the road, where it remained during McGill’s interview with Acosta.

In the end, McGill was able to get the men to safety. He said they’re still thanking him, especially considering his kind deed came at a great cost to him.

“I lost my boat and lost everything I have,” he said. “But saved three guys; it’s worth it.”

Despite being glad to help, McGill said he is no stranger to starting over — and now has to do so again.

“I need a home,” he told WFTX-TV. “Homeless vet — it’s been years. If you’re alive, you survived. I’ve started over so many times that this is just another one.”

Pray for McGill and everyone else now picking up the pieces from this terrible storm.

