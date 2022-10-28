Regent University Unveils Deep Tuition Discount in Honor of National First Responders Day

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA - Today, October 28, is National First Responders Day, a time to honor the service and sacrifices of the millions of Americans who jump into action whenever there's an emergency or crisis.

"First responders across the country put their lives on the line to keep Americans safe. An estimated 4.6 million people serve as career and volunteer firefighters, police, emergency medical technicians, and paramedics in the United States. Their daily jobs come with extraordinary challenges that they face with bravery and dedication," the U.S. government reports.

Now, Regent University is honoring these public servants with the launch of a 25% tuition discount established exclusively for first responders seeking an undergraduate or graduate degree.

"This discount reflects our appreciation for the significant contributions that first responders make every day across the country," said Claire Foster, Executive Vice President for Enrollment Services at Regent University. "We want to ensure that frontline workers are afforded the opportunity to advance their education and pursue their professional goals."

Those eligible for this exclusive discount include:

Federal, state, and local law enforcement

Firefighters

Emergency Medical Services (EMS) workers

Rescue volunteers

Applicants must provide their credentials and meet admission requirements to receive the tuition discount.

Regent reports the reduced tuition provision cannot be combined with any other institutional discounts, but it may still be used in conjunction with state or federal financial aid.

For more details on qualifications and the application process, please CLICK HERE

You can also direct your questions to the Admissions and Advising Team at (800) 373-5504. And prospective students can email admissions@regent.edu. Current students can email advising@regent.edu.

Founded in 1978, Regent University is America's premier Christian university, with more than 11,000 students studying on its 70-acre campus in Virginia Beach, Virginia, and online around the world. The university offers associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degrees in more than 150 areas of study including business, communication and the arts, counseling, cybersecurity, divinity, education, government, law, leadership, nursing, healthcare, and psychology. Regent University has been ranked the #1 Best Accredited Online College in the United States (Study.com, 2020), the #1 Safest College Campus in Virginia (YourLocalSecurity, 2021), and the #1 Best Online Bachelor's Program in Virginia for ten years in a row (U.S. News & World Report, 2022).