'See the World Transformed by His Son': Christian Athletes Reach for Communities During 'Fields of Faith'

Athletes, coaches, and sports fans will line stadiums across the country next week to take part in praying, reading God's Word, and spreading the Gospel of Jesus Christ in their communities.

Fields of Faith, a student-led event sponsored by the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA), will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 12th.

Believers will join together to worship, pray and encourage each other through testimonies and the reading of the scriptures.

"Fields of Faith helps entire communities experience God's saving grace and gain the knowledge that lives can be transformed through Jesus while encouraging them to get into the habit of reading God's Word. It's a powerful event that God is using to reach local campuses and bring the next generation to Himself," said FCA President and CEO Shane Williamson.

This year's theme is "Every" and it is based on Ephesians 1:3 and serves as a reminder to Christian coaches and athletes that they already have everything they need in Christ and encourages them to seek Him both on and off the field, according to FCA.

"Fields of Faith is one of the most amazing things I've ever been to," reads a statement from Micah on the group's website. "So many people were able to worship God, at our school, in front of everyone. This is a wonderful event all states and schools should try to start."

The event's organizers believe an athletic field offers a neutral rallying point for a community of believers. On that turf and standing side by side, student-athletes invite, pray for, share with, and challenge their peers to read the Bible and follow Jesus Christ.

"God is clearly raising up a young generation to see the world transformed by His Son, Jesus Christ," reads a statement from FCA. "Fields of Faith events give hope in a world in which students face many challenges, such as loneliness, depression, suicide, drugs, alcohol, and more."

Last year, FCA saw over 11,000 coaches and athletes reached through Fields of Faith, and in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 192,000 people attended the event.



Although 2020's event was scaled down due to COVID, Jeff Martin, executive director of campus sports ministry for FCA, told CBN News, last year, the purpose has remained the same ... "one day, one message, one stand."

"The word of God changes the country," Martin said. "The impact on students, adults, and the entire community from the very beginning of Fields of Faith is to get students to start reading scripture consistently."

Visit www.fieldsoffaith.com for more information on how to host a field event, sign up to attend a field or register a field.

