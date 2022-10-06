Displaying 30+ Stories
'Thank You, Thank You. Thank You': CBN's Operation Blessing Helping Survivors Recover After Ian's Fury

10-06-2022
CBN News
The destruction of property and the impact on the lives of hundreds of thousands of people in Florida remains at a severe level after Hurricane Ian made landfall 10 days ago. 

CBN's Operation Blessing is in position and ready to help those who suffered great loss due to the Category 4 storm. 

Ian tore through southwest Florida leaving life-altering devastation in its wake. At least 89 people are confirmed dead. Hundreds of thousands remain without power and shelters are filled with residents who lost everything. 

Images continue to emerge showing the widespread nature of the damage. Many people still are unable to get essentials like food and water. 

***The needs of survivors in southwestern Florida are massive. You can help with the relief effort by calling 1-800-700-7000, or texting "OB CRISIS" to 71777. You can also click here to give.***

Michael Barrett evacuated from his home in Port Charlotte. When he returned, he said what he saw was shocking.

"You think about it for a second and then you jump into action," Barrett told CBN News. "You start trying to figure things out. What do I do first?  What do I do next? Because devastation is all around us."

Operation Blessing is in Port Charlotte and ready to help the community begin to recover. 
 
"They might have had trees fall in their yard. Some of them have had massive flooding. We cannot do what we do without the support of our volunteers and our partners," said Operation Blessing Senior Director of Disaster Relief Anthony Lloyd. 

Paul Cross is one of Barret's neighbors. When he heard Operation Blessing's call for volunteers, he was the first one to show up.

"I didn't have a whole lot of damage," Cross explained. "Once I cleaned up what there was, I was sorta looking for a way to volunteer to help people out. And somebody came by with a flyer for Operation Blessing and I saw in there that would be a perfect way to help other people out."

But Cross certainly can't do it alone. Operation Blessing needs help to restore the lives of those who have suffered after Hurricane Ian's devastation.

"Operation Blessing, you guys are spiritually on time," Barrett said. "We are so ready for you guys. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you."

