'We Need a Jesus Revolution': Pastor Greg Laurie Gears up for SoCal Harvest 2022

Thousands will experience a night of worship, encouragement, and revival in California this November at the longest-running evangelistic event in the nation.

The SoCal Harvest Crusade for 2022 returns to Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calif., Nov. 5-6 and will feature musical performances by Phil Wickham, Jeremy Camp, Andy Mineo, Newsboys, and Crowder as well as exclusive, never-before-seen footage from the upcoming feature film Jesus Revolution.

The event is free.

The crusade, led by Pastor Greg Laurie, has been going on for more than three decades making it the longest-running evangelistic event in the country. It has reached more than six million people.

"As life becomes increasingly unpredictable and chaotic, many people are searching for answers. Here's the good news: when things are very dark, God has a history of doing great things," said Laurie, the founder and senior pastor of Harvest Christian Fellowship and Harvest Crusades.

"God has a message of hope and healing for those who are anxious about what the future holds for this crazy mixed-up world," he added.

This year's theme is "Jesus Revolution" and is based on the title of Laurie's 2018 book and an upcoming feature film that outlines the true story of a national revival in the early 1970s.

The hope is to ignite a national spiritual awakening once again.

"We don't need a political revolution. We don't need a moral revolution. We need a JESUS REVOLUTION," Laurie wrote.

The Jesus Movement took off in Southern California 50 years ago amid the hippie culture. Thousands of young people made a profession of faith and gave their life to Jesus.

"It was revolutionary. Out of that movement, countless churches were born and so many people found salvation in Christ. With all the division, conflict, and wickedness in our world today, we're praying for God to send another Jesus Revolution, and we're hoping that the SoCal Harvest will be part of a great work of revival that God does both locally and worldwide," according to a statement from SoCal Harvest.

After a year-long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 240,000 people attended the event last year.

As CBN News reported, Laurie celebrated the 6,000 people who had decided to follow Jesus.

"We are all still rejoicing over what God did at the SoCal Harvest last Sunday night at Angel Stadium. The stadium was packed with people worshipping God," Laurie wrote in a Facebook post. "My message title was, 'What You Are Really Looking For.' 40,000 were in the stadium and 200,000 watched online around the world. Best of all, 6,000 people made professions of faith, both in-person and online! To God be the Glory! Thank you all for your prayers!"

In 2019, 100,000 people attended the event in person.

People prayed and worshipped at the event with tears in their eyes.

"Life with Jesus is endless hope, Life without Him is a hopeless end. I have hope for the millennials, for Generation Z and baby boomers," Laurie said in his 2019 message.

Thousands are planning to attend this year's crusade either in-person or online (link). The event will be live-streamed beginning at 9:00 pm Eastern/6:00 pm Pacific on Nov. 5 and 6.

SoCal Harvest is an annual outreach event held in southern California. It was started in 1990 by Pastor Laurie and Chuck Smith, pastor, and founder of Calvary Chapel.

