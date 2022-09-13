3 Tips for Parents: How to Help Your Kids Face the Classroom and the Culture in a New School Year

The new school year is underway and parents are hoping for a successful start for their kids, but social issues surrounding gender identity, porn, and other challenges threaten that success.

Many of these dangers were once hidden but are now promoted proudly.

Dr. Danny Huerta, Vice President of Parenting and Youth at Focus on the Family told CBN News' The Prayer Link that sexuality, pornography, addiction, depression, and anxiety are a few issues that parents need to be aware of at the start of the year.

"A lot of challenges are coming at parents and that is on top of chores, dishes, and trying to conquer the house, home, and finances," he said. "It can be a stressful season for parents and families."



Huerta explained the uptick in gender confusion in young kids comes from removing God from society and politics "getting into a place it doesn't need to be".

"There is a momentum shift," Huerta said. "Once you remove God from the centerpiece of a society and you begin to look at the next god in there and that is human beings in general."

"It really saddens me to watch counselors and others push kids towards deciding, psychologically, their gender," he added.

Huerta adds that there are ways Christian parents can navigate this controversial topic with their children and provide them with the tools they need to overcome it.

1. Listen First

"You want to listen," he said. "What are they hearing? What are they seeing? What are their worldviews on it? Then step into that with a biblical truth starting with the beginning – [God created them] male [and] female."

2. Have Open Conversations

"That's the important part. You're not going to solve [issues] in one conversation, but you want to bring truth and you want to talk about the values of your home," Huerta explained. "Again, [do it] with grace and understanding as you step into that."

3. Look at the Research

Focus on the Family provides a resource called Back to School, which helps parents address issues students may face in the classroom and beyond.

"As a former high school English teacher, I know that many educators have deep faith, are hardworking, and remain dedicated to their profession," said Jeff Johnston, Culture and Policy Analyst at Focus on the Family. "But I also know that many legislators and education professionals have a social and political agenda that is antagonistic toward Christianity and biblical values. This agenda affects school curriculums, textbooks, and resources. Many parents are outraged and appalled when they discover what their children are actually being taught in school."

"This new education resource helps parents know what to watch out for and gives valuable guidance for protecting children," he added.

