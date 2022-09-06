Iowa Mom's 'Can Play' Non-Profit Helps Kids with Disabilities in a Powerful Way, and Her Son Is 'Living Proof'

An Iowa Mom is giving kids with special needs the opportunity to participate in sports, be active, and know that they "can play without limits."

"Can Play" offers year-round programs across Iowa to kids with physical, cognitive, or emotional disabilities.

Melissa Clarke-Wharff started the organization in 2012 and it has grown to 13 cities.

"It is a place where they can come and learn about themselves, learn about their bodies, and what their bodies can do," she told K-Love News.

For Clarke-Wharff, the mission is personal.

Her son Jack was born with hydrocephalus, which is excess fluid in the brain. At 8-years-old, he suffered from six strokes. Melissa told the outlet that it left him with cognitive delays, partial paralysis, and a limited ability to play.

"A lot of times with our kids, many people are telling families and our parents all the things that [their kids] are not going to do, and that's really where the 'can play' comes in," she said. "We are going to show them that they can do it, no matter what."

Doctors told Melissa that Jack would never be able to walk or talk again. But at 22-years-old he now serves as a coach and mentor in 'Can Play' and plays in the young adult sports leagues.

"It's been the most rewarding experience I have ever been a part of because I can help people with their challenges and show them what they can do," he said.

He is also an inspirational speaker advocating for people with disabilities in the workplace.



"Jack is living proof that you can persevere, rise up, and have a fulfilled life," Melissa said.

Melissa said her experience with Jack has shaken her faith at times, but she knows that God is watching them.

"He is guiding us and keeping us afloat," she shared. "It's been a staple by my side to get me through some really dark days, but also having Him there to celebrate the good days."

In addition to sports leagues, 'Can Play' provides kids with the chance to learn dance, kick-catch-throw skills, and develop social skills.

"We have fun with sports and we know the importance it can play in many people's lives," Melissa added.

She adds "Can Play" is all about letting kids know that love surrounds them and that their "ability is not a barrier."

"I've seen what it has done for Jack, not only in my 'mom' hat on, but I see it every day with our kids in our programs," she said. "We are into this 10 years now and we are seeing kids who have been with us that whole time and how much they've grown...being able to get jobs and do different things they didn't think they would be able to do...I am inspired every day."



