‘I Feel Epic!’: Little Boy Born With 12 Fingers Is Delivering Powerful Message About God’s Creation

A little boy from Kansas who was born with 12 fingers recently lived out his dream of publishing a children’s book about kids who are different.

Wyatt Shield, 6, penned the book “Wyatt’s Big Adventures with Shriners,” a book he and his family hope will show others that “little kids can do big things” and “God makes all His people special.”

The boy was born with polydactyly, a condition characterized by extra fingers or toes. In Wyatt’s case, he had six fingers on each hand, KTBC-TV reported.

“I asked my husband, ’10 fingers and 10 toes?‘ and without missing a beat, he said ‘Yup,'” mom Amanda Sheild told the outlet of the moments after Wyatt’s 2016 birth. “And it wasn’t until we got back to recovery…he said,’ So, he has extra fingers.'”

At first, the parents were elated Wyatt was otherwise healthy.

“We just say God made him special,” Amanda said.

But the family opted to surgically remove the extra digits at Shriners Children’s St. Louis in Missouri after doctors warned the extra fingers — essentially additional thumbs on both hands — would become cumbersome and impact his ability to do daily tasks and write.

Wyatt later had an additional surgery on his thumbs to ensure proper growth.

Flashforward a few years and he is a healthy first grader who is able to write and use his hands with ease — and he’s also an author.

Wyatt came up with the idea of writing a children’s book, which he dictated to his mom one night from the bathtub. That book is now available for purchase, and the family hopes it inspires others.

“Wyatt is an extraordinary kid with a servant’s heart, who is wise beyond his years,” the description reads. “He has been on some BIG adventures in his first six years and wants to share his experience with others. He is driven to do so in order to help others know that it is okay to be different.”

When asked how he feels about writing the book, Wyatt, who is already doing public readings of the kids’ book, was candid.

“One, it was very hard,” he said. “And second of all, I feel epic.”

Wyatt is also hoping to help others find inspiration and peace with how God made them.

One line in the book reads, “God makes all His people special in their own unique and awesome way.” Another adds, “God made me different, and that is just awesome. I also can’t wait to blossom.”

As for Amanda, she said kids with disabilities can do anything they “put their mind to.”

“Their abilities may just be different, so love them for who they are,” she told KTBC-TV. “And they will shine and surprise you every single day.”

Wyatt has already sold more than 500 books.

