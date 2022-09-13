‘You Want to Legislate Evil’: Lila Rose Faces Off With Dr. Phil, Guests in Fiery Episode About Life, Roe, and Human Rights

Pro-life activist Lila Rose faced off against pro-choice audience members during a recent appearance on “Dr. Phil” and, at moments, even sparred with the popular TV host himself.

“You just want to legislate evil,” one audience member told Rose, founder of Live Action, during a conversation about whether a 10-year-old rape survivor should be able to seek an abortion.

Rose has repeatedly said an unborn baby isn’t a guilty party in such rape cases, leading the audience member to unleash on the pro-life advocate.

“There is nothing you could possibly say to justify that level of lack of empathy,” the woman said, going on to share thoughts on the nation’s purported lack of compassion. “We were founded on the lack of empathy, and we’ve just kept up on that tradition.”

This is one of the most powerful defenses of life you’ll see. So inspired by the work @LilaGraceRose and @LiveAction are doing. pic.twitter.com/VP5VlDbXNH — Cabot Phillips (@cabot_phillips) September 13, 2022

Rose, who patiently listened to the woman lambaste her, responded by noting the negative impact of abortion on women.

Abortion is devastating to women’s mental health,” she said. “No one talks about that.”

And when the audience member pushed back and said it’s wrong to force a woman who has been traumatized to carry a child, Rose drew a distinction.

“The trauma is from the rape. The child is an innocent party there,” Rose said, to which the audience member shot back, “The child isn’t born yet. It’s not there.”

The conversation then shifted to rights, with the audience member alleging a “right has been taken away” with the Supreme Court’s recent overturning of Roe v. Wade, the 1973 Supreme Court case that legalized abortion nationwide.

But Rose used the opportunity to discuss a common right obliterated by abortion itself.

“Our fundamental human right that we all share in this room is life. It’s the first human right,” she said. “Laws are meant to protect the weak. In a society, who’s the weakest? Who’s the weakest in society? A child. They don’t have a voice; they can’t speak.”

Watch the full exchange:

And Rose wasn’t done there. She went on to express her belief life should be respected from conception through natural death.

“Whether we live 10 minutes or 100 years, you’re a human life, and you have the right to not be killed,” she said. “And that’s what the pro-life fight is all about.”

Dr Phil: "There is no consensus amongst the scientific community that life begins at conception" Lila: That's simply inaccurate. 96% of biologists affirm this fact. Dr Phil: "You keep speaking over me and that's because I assume you don't want me to finish my thought" pic.twitter.com/Y0MajcDOWF — Live Action (@LiveAction) September 13, 2022

At another point during the episode, Rose and Dr. Phil clashed over when life begins. Rose repeatedly explained 96% of biologists believe life begins at conception, while Dr. Phil rejected such a consensus.

“There is no consensus amongst the scientific community [that life begins at fertilization],” he said. “The scientific community does not have a consensus about when life begins.”

While Dr. Phil and others might express confusion, Scripture is clear that humans are “knit together” in their mother’s wombs (Psalm 139) and that God has a plan for each person.

