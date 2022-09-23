More Big, Meaningful Leaps': Bishop T.D Jakes Announces Faith-Based Content Launching Soon on Amazon Streaming Channel

Bishop T.D. Jakes has announced that for the first-time ever his inspiring messages will be available to audiences worldwide to stream through Amazon services.

Jakes is the first faith leader to have a dedicated space on the streaming app that will make his ministry and his teachings available free-of-charge to viewers.

The T.D. Jakes FAST Channel will be available for customers in the U.S. to stream on the Freevee app and within Prime Video starting in early 2023.

The two-year deal will also make Jakes' content available in both the United Kingdom and Germany and it will allow viewers access to 300 hours of content.

"The launch of our channel with Amazon Freevee signals a major step forward in providing a protected and trusted space for audiences' emotional and spiritual fortitude," added Jakes. "As Amazon continues to innovate and offer audiences meaningful content, I'm proud to illustrate to the world how ministry and philanthropy can be done in an ever-evolving culture."

"Though what we've been able to achieve with this launch is unprecedented, our mission to positively affect lives by reducing limitations on how people can be ministered to remains our North Star," he continued. "I look forward to taking more big, meaningful leaps with Amazon."

Jakes is the founder and has served as the lead pastor over The Potter's House in Dallas, Texas for more than 40 years. He is known worldwide for his animated preaching style and in 2001 he was named "America's Best Preacher" by TIME magazine.

Freevee customers will not only have access to some of Jakes' timeless sermons, but will be able to view content that addresses subjects like emotional well-being, leadership, and business.

"Through his powerful and dynamic sermons and wide-ranging community outreach, Bishop Jakes has been a source of wisdom and guidance to millions around the world," said Lauren Anderson, head of AVOD Original content and programming at Amazon Studios. "At Freevee, our steadfast mission is to deliver our broad audience a diverse selection of compelling, personally resonant content.

"As we build our faith-based offerings alongside our entertainment selection, we are honored to be the exclusive video streaming home for Bishop Jakes' decades-long ministry, and proud to be a destination for viewers to find an ongoing source of spiritual inspiration," she continued.

Jakes announced the launch of his channel during the final "Women Thou Art Loosed' conference Friday in Atlanta, Ga.

As CBN News has reported, this year's meeting will be the final gathering of the premiere Christian women's conference that launched in 1996.

"Woman Thou Art Loosed has been a global movement of empowerment for women for over two whole decades. Our vision for this conference in particular, like others, is to create a platform for women to feel seen, heard and to free themselves of whatever's holding them back," Frank Dyer, Chief Operating Officer of T.D. Jakes Ministries told CBN News.

The lineup of speakers includes Bishop T.D. Jakes, First Lady Serita Jakes, Pastor Cora Jakes, Pastor Sarah Jakes Roberts, Carolyn D. Showell, and Priscilla Shirer. Roughly 20,000 women are expected to attend this weekend's event.

