'Prayers for Tua': Intercessors, NFL Players Lift Up Dolphins QB, Hospitalized After Shocking Head Injury

09-30-2022
Talia Wise
Tua Tagovailoa

Christians, NFL players, and fans are praying for Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa after he suffered from a serious head and neck injury Thursday night during a matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

In the second quarter, the third-year player was slammed to the ground, hitting the back of his head on the ground when he was sacked by Bengals nose tackle Josh Tupou. 

Tagovailoa's hands and arms seized up immediately in a shocking moment that indicated immediate danger to his health. 

Dolphins Coach Mike McDaniel said Tua called for him when he went down.

"It's an emotional moment. It's not a part of the deal you sign up for. His teammates and myself were very concerned, but he got checked out and it's nothing more serious than a concussion," he said. 

Tagovailoa was lifted off the field onto a stretcher after laying on the field motionless for nearly 10 minutes.

The 24-year-old was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for evaluation. Before the end of the game, a Dolphins' spokesperson said he was "conscious" and "had movement in all his extremities."

Perry Stone, the founder of Perry Stone Ministries, wrote on Facebook that Tua's father, Galu, is thankful for "prayer warriors and intercessors."

"We and thousands of others began to pray," Stone said. "Here is the report I received from his father: 'Tua is doing well. Praise God for prayer warriors and intercessors! All scans negative. Nothing torn and nothing broken. No internal bleeding. Neck is still sore so they are keeping him in a neck brace. MRI when they get home. Returning with the team. Hallelujah. Thank you, Jesus!"

Concussion Concerns

Despite the positive report, former NFL players and fans are concerned because Tagovailoa returned to the field in the Bengals matchup just four days after suffering a head and neck injury against the Buffalo Bills.

Neuroscientist and ConcussionLegacy Foundation CEO, Chris Nowinski, Ph.D., warned hours before the start of the game that if Tua took the field it could be dangerous for his wellbeing. 

"If Tua takes the field tonight, it's a massive step back for #concussion care in the NFL," he tweeted. "If he has a 2nd concussion that destroys his season or career, everyone involved will be sued & should lose their jobs, coaches included. We all saw it, even they must know this isn't right."

Nowinski later shared a video of Tua's hit and called for NFL medical staff to be fired. 

 

 

Players noted that although Tua got hit Sunday during the game against the Bills, it was classified as a back injury. He was allowed to continue to play in that game and the game against the Bengals.

The NFLPA reportedly is investigating the Dolphins' handling of Tagovailoa's concussion protocol from last Sunday.

"Player health and safety is at the core of the union's mission," read a statement. "Our concern tonight is for Tua and we hope for a full and speedy recovery. Our investigation into the potential protocol violation is ongoing."

Prayers for Tua

Meanwhile, other players are showing their support for the Hawaii-native through prayer. 

Tua has always stood on his Christian faith in times of uncertainty and adversity. 

"The greatest gift that God could have given us was His Son. It's not just a matter of hearing what Jesus Christ is, it's a matter of getting to know who Jesus Christ is. To really understand and really feel the identity of who you are because of things that He's done. And I'd say you can only find your identity through Him if you know Him," Tagovailoa previously said.
 

