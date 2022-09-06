Small Town TX Coffee Shop Giving Free Contraception Kits to Anyone Who Wants Them, Even Teens

A coffee shop in a small Texas town has teamed up with abortion advocates to give away emergency contraception kits to teens who reportedly can't get parental consent.

Tumbleweed + Sage Coffeehouse located in Wolfforth, a suburb of Lubbock, has partnered with Jane's Due Process, a pro-choice group advocating for abortion rights for teens, according to The Texas Tribune and the coffeehouse's website. The coffee shop is reportedly giving out Plan B emergency contraception pills to anyone who wants them.

Plan B is an emergency contraceptive that can prevent pregnancy, but some pro-life groups contend it could be abortive in some cases.

The kits that are made by Jane's Due Process and distributed at the coffee shop include two pills since the amount taken depends on the weight of the person taking it. The kits also include two packs of condoms, a pregnancy test, and a booklet with resources, according to The Texas Tribune.

Before partnering with the pro-abortion group, coffee shop owner Destiny Adams told The Tribune she would give away free emergency contraception kits in her coffee shop's bathroom.

"We don't charge people or ask questions, we don't take names, we don't even know who grabs them," Adams said.

But some of the residents in the small town of 5,100, disagree with Adams' activism. This has led to a constant stream of protesters outside of her business.

"Probably the scariest part about this is this coffee shop is located immediately across the street from a local high school – so, we know who they're targeting," Jim Baxa of West Texas for Life told American Family News. "They're targeting and giving away abortion-causing drugs to high school students."

Local police and prosecutors were notified by several residents of the contraception kits being given away. It led the Wolfforth Police Department to issue a statement.

"The Wolfforth Police Department is aware that a business in Wolfforth is offering 'free plan b kits' to anyone wanting them. We have received many calls and emails questioning the legality of this practice. Unfortunately, the legality of the practice is not a simple question to answer. We have been researching the matter and have reached out to many state and local officials for help in determining the lawfulness of the issue. Please understand that as a Law Enforcement Agency we enforce laws that are supported by statute or ordinance. Please bear with us as we continue working to resolve this matter."

According to Texas law, the state recognizes the age of 18 as the "age of majority," at which point residents are legally considered adults.

"How do you not recognize that handing out drugs that cannot be given to minors without parental permission is not a crime?" Baxa told AFN. "And also, how do you not realize that it is a crime {to distribute} pharmaceuticals at a non-licensed restaurant?"

However, The Tribune contends that what the coffee shop is doing is legal. Emergency contraception is sold over the counter in stores such as Walgreens and CVS, and it does not require a doctor's prescription or parental consent for people over 17 years old.

Adams told The Fort Worth Star-Telegram she's not worried about her giveaway being shut down by police.

"We have done our research and know that we aren't breaking any laws," she said. "We will keep it that way so that we can continue to provide things for our community."

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is looking into the matter, AFN reported.

