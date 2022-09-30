'This Isn't Complicated': GOP Rep Gives Biology Lesson to Planned Parenthood Doc Who Claims Men Can Get Pregnant

A House committee hearing took a bizarre turn Thursday when a Planned Parenthood doctor told the nation's lawmakers that he thinks men can get pregnant and have babies.

Dr. Bhavik Kumar testified before a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing to discuss his opposition to restrictions on abortion.

When asked by Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA) if men could get pregnant, Kumar said yes.

"So men can have pregnancies, especially trans men," the medical director for primary and trans care at Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast said.

"So are you saying that a biological female who identifies as a man and therefore becomes pregnant is, quote, a man? Is that what you're saying," Rep. Clyde asked, reframing the question.

"Somebody with a uterus may have the capability of becoming pregnant, whether they're a woman or a man," Kumar said. "That doesn't make a difference."

"OK, we're done," Clyde replied. "This isn't complicated."

"Not every person with a uterus has the ability to become pregnant," Kumar continued. "This is medicine."



Clyde rejected the claim stating there are clear biological differences between men and women.

"I can't believe it's necessary to say this, but men cannot get pregnant and cannot give birth, regardless of how they identify themselves," Clyde said. "Why in the world would Democrats have brought in a person whose title is 'director of trans care' for an abortion hearing when only biological women can become pregnant?"

Former Planned Parenthood director turned pro-life advocate, Abby Johnson told CBN News in a statement that Kumar's argument only proves the abortion giant has no interest in women's healthcare.

"Do women really want Planned Parenthood, who seemingly doesn't understand basic biology, taking care of their healthcare needs? They have no idea what medicine is. Men cannot get pregnant. Any kid in grade school learning about biology can tell you that," she said.

"Planned Parenthood only knows abortion, despite claiming it is such a small part of their business. Their only medical services such as well women exams, pap smears, and STI testing have drastically decreased - more than 70% - over the past decade," the CEO and founder of And Then There Were None added.

"How do you even begin to treat someone medically if you cannot recognize basic science, biology, and anatomy? It's completely nonsensical," she added.

Recently, Democratic leaders have been straying away from medically proven and biologically sound facts to push their agendas on abortion and transgender ideology.

As CBN's Faithwire has reported, Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams recently claimed that "there's no such thing as a heartbeat at six weeks" gestation, but rather it is a "manufactured sound designed to convince people that men have the right to take control of a woman's body."

Dr. Nicole Saphier told Fox News that a heart begins to develop in the early-stage human at three weeks gestation and can be heard by ultrasound as early as five weeks.

"You can start seeing the heartbeat 5 [to] 6 weeks after conception on the ultrasound, but that's only because it's so small and because of all the other structures are in the way with the pelvis," she explained.

In August, Senate Democrats also rejected a GOP amendment that would have clarified that only women can get pregnant.

"Federal funding should reflect reality: only women can get pregnant. Unfortunately, it looks like my Democrat colleagues don't trust 'the science' after all," wrote Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL).

This week's hearing by Democrats stressed their desire to make abortion as accessible as possible.

Rep. Clyde also asked Kumar to explain why he believes abortion bans are "inherently racist, inherently classist, and are fundamentally a part of the white supremacy agenda."



"How do you rationalize working for Planned Parenthood, an organization founded by Margaret Sanger, someone who associated with white supremacist groups and eugenics? Margaret Sanger's entire focus was to decimate communities of color through abortion to eliminate their future generations," Clyde questioned. "How many abortions have you performed in your lifetime?

"Likely thousands," Kumar responded.

"So as a doctor yourself do you believe you have terminated enough unborn babies to justify Margaret Sanger's beliefs in your continuance of her legacy? This is unconscionable, this is inexcusable, and I am thankful it is now criminal and I look forward to the day that life is again respected across our entire nation," Clyde said.

