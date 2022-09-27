'We Acknowledge God's Sovereignty': TN Gov Proclaims Friday a Statewide 'Day of Prayer, Humility, and Fasting'

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee (R) has signed a proclamation declaring Sept. 30 as a day of prayer, humility, and fasting in the Volunteer State.

In a Facebook post, Lee wrote, "Today, I signed a proclamation dedicating Friday, September 30 as a Day of Prayer and Fasting for our state. Maria and I invite Tennesseans to join us in this tradition to thank God for his many blessings, seek His wisdom in all circumstances, and ask for His continued grace & favor in the days ahead."

The full text of the proclamation reads:

"WHEREAS, we acknowledge God's sovereignty and the need for God's grace over our state and our nation; and

WHEREAS, we walk humbly together with God in hope so that we may act with justice, kindness and love, no matter the circumstance; and

WHEREAS, we seek forgiveness for our many transgressions so that our hearts and our minds may be renewed; and

WHEREAS, Scripture tells us that the beginning of wisdom is the fear of the Lord, and the Lord gives wisdom freely to those who ask for it; and

WHEREAS, the people of Tennessee acknowledge our rich blessings, our deep transgressions, the complex challenges ahead, and the need to pause, to humble ourselves and to seek God's guidance for the days ahead;

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Bill Lee, Governor of the State of Tennessee, do hereby proclaim September 30, 2022 as a voluntary Day of Prayer, Humility and Fasting in Tennessee and encourage all citizens to join me in this worthy observance."

The proclamation was signed by both Gov. Lee and Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett.

It is notable that the word "humility" was also included in the text of the proclamation.

The Tennessee governor, an outspoken Christian, has spoken about humility before. During an interview with CBN News in May of 2021, Lee was asked whether he thought unifying diplomacy in this time of deep political division required more forgiveness or more humility.

"Humility, no doubt," Lee said. "Because there can be no forgiveness without humility. All of us have pride and I'm certainly just as broken as any man. Humility is maybe the most powerful characteristic a leader can have because the combination of pride and power is lethal."

"I found myself, when I became Governor, being very much aware of the fact that – I'm not capable of doing this on my own, realizing that more than ever – I needed wisdom and discernment and guidance and insight. It's living and active. His Word brings life to every situation," he continued.

Life is short, Lee continued, so we need to be about the things that matter most in life. For Lee, that means putting his full trust in Jesus Christ.

"There is no other rescuer than the rescuing arm of Jesus Christ. And when you are in the deepest, darkest place in your life, the moment where you think there isn't going to be a rescue – and He rescues. Forever, you know that you have a rescuing arm."

It is the second time that Lee in his first term as Tennessee's governor has proclaimed a voluntary day of prayer. In October of 2021, Lee and his wife Maria also asked residents to join them in prayer for their state.

