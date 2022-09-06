Why Instagram Finally Shut Down PornHub's Account

A group that fights against sexual exploitation is applauding Instagram for removing PornHub from its platform after advocating for its removal for nearly three years.

"Instagram is courageously choosing to stop partnering with Pornhub and it is time for all corporate entities to follow its example," said Dawn Hawkins, CEO of the National Center on Sexual Exploitation (NCOSE).

In 2019, the NCOSE along with several international advocates and survivors called on the social media platform to remove Pornhub with its #WakeUpInstagram campaign.

The group said the platform helped facilitate "child sexual abuse, sex trafficking, and the grooming of young children." Leaders also met with executives to make concrete changes on the platform.

After nearly three years of advocating, Instagram removed the Pornhub account last week.

"Instagram was right to remove Pornhub from its platform for violating its community standards given the increasing reports of Pornhub hosting child sexual abuse material, sex trafficking, filmed rape, and non-consensual videos and images," Hawkins said.



According to NCOSE, the MindGeek-owned pornography platform had more than 13 million followers with 6,200 posts and was also blue-check verified, meaning it was endorsed and verified by Instagram.

Although Pornhub's Instagram page did not share pornographic content, it did promote pornography and encourage followers to have a "career" in the industry.

"Instagram served as a distribution partner with this criminal enterprise, helping to push millions to their website, including children," Hawkins explained. "We are grateful that Instagram has heard the voices of sexual abuse survivors who have been personally harmed by Pornhub's insatiable appetite for profit."

As CBN News has reported, Visa, Mastercard, and other major companies have already cut ties with Pornhub.

After Instagram's recent decision, Laila Mickelwait, CEO of the Justice Defense Fund, is asking other big corporations to cut ties with the group.

"It is worth remembering that it's illegal in the United States according to the Trafficking Victim's Protection Act to knowingly benefit from a sex trafficking venture," she told the New York Daily News. "Now, it's finally time for Google search, Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure and Reflected Networks to follow suit."