80-Year-Old Janitor May Get to Retire Again, for Good, Thanks to Amazing Kindness of High School Seniors

02-22-2023
Steve Warren
Texasseniors
Mr. James, the janitor at Callisburg High School in Callisburg, Texas makes his rounds. (Photo credit: Greyson Thurman/GoFundMe)

Some Texas high school seniors are trying to help a senior citizen retire from the workforce once again, and it appears their amazing act of kindness will be successful. 

KXII-TV reports the three Callisburg High School seniors noticed Mr. James, a retired resident who had to come out of retirement and become their school custodian last month, due to the rising cost of living in recent months.

"It's just so sad seeing an 80-year-old man having to do things an 80-year-old shouldn't have to do," said senior Banner Tidwell.

slider img 2All it took to get the project rolling was a single video posted to TikTok. Senior Greyson Thurman uploaded the video showing Mr. James cleaning the halls. He also mentioned the GoFundMe page he created for James, aiming to help him to continue to live comfortably.

"I have 2,000 followers and that was enough to get the word out," Thurman told KXII. 

The page raised $10,000 in 12 hours with most of the donations coming from students, the outlet reported. 

Jason Hooper, the school's principal, said he was proud of the three seniors and all of the students who participated in the fundraiser. 

"It's just amazing," Hooper told KXII. "You know of the need that was met because of three kind kids, but of all of our students who have pitched in to help that need."

In seven days since the GoFundMe page was created, donations have continued to roll in. As of Wednesday, more than 5,000 people had donated to the page, raising more than $159,000, just shy of the $200,000 goal. 

"Hey guys, I'm having a fundraiser for our janitor who is struggling to pay his rent," Thurman wrote on the page. "He had to leave retirement to continue to pay his rent that was raised. Just a little will change his life!!"

