Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Proposes Universal School Choice in Broad Battle for Parental Rights

Several U.S. states are taking steps forward in the battle over school choice and parental rights. Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R) is making headlines with her new universal school choice proposal which was revealed on Wednesday.

She says it would let parents enroll students in whatever school is best for them.

"Education is the civil rights issue of our day," Sanders tweeted. "Under my leadership we will never again trap kids in failing schools or sentence them to a lifetime in poverty."

Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders announcs a UNIVERSAL SCHOOL CHOICE proposal: "Our new Education Freedom Account allows parents to enroll their kids in whatever school is most appropriate for their family. Within 3 years it will be available to every family in Arkansas." pic.twitter.com/xdiEi40YRM — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) February 8, 2023

President Biden opposes for-profit charter schools and vouchers for low- to middle-income Americans, but school choice programs are expanding in states across the nation.

Most recently, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) scored a major legislative victory, ushering into law one of the nation's most sweeping school choice plans.

'Parents Have Had It': Iowa Gov. Takes on 'Woke Indoctrination' with Massive School Choice Victory

Still, it's not all good news for choice. Freedom Works reports that efforts to improve parental choice are being blocked in states like Virginia. WATCH:

REALITY CHECK: School Choice Challenges Last week, we may have prematurely celebrated school choice wins across the country. Zach Laba breaks down the newest challenges the parental rights movement is facing. #ParentsKnowBEST #ampFW pic.twitter.com/0Iu8TJj1A4 — FreedomWorks (@FreedomWorks) February 9, 2023

Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears reveals the fight will now be delayed until at least next year in Virginia's divided state legislature.