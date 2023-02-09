Displaying 30+ Stories
Allow Ads
HomepageUSNews
CBNNews.com

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Proposes Universal School Choice in Broad Battle for Parental Rights

02-09-2023
Gary Lane
6320041348112
CBNNEWSWATCH020923CC_HD1080_702.233_979
schoolkids
6320041348112

Several U.S. states are taking steps forward in the battle over school choice and parental rights. Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R) is making headlines with her new universal school choice proposal which was revealed on Wednesday.

She says it would let parents enroll students in whatever school is best for them.

"Education is the civil rights issue of our day," Sanders tweeted. "Under my leadership we will never again trap kids in failing schools or sentence them to a lifetime in poverty."

President Biden opposes for-profit charter schools and vouchers for low- to middle-income Americans, but school choice programs are expanding in states across the nation.

Most recently, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) scored a major legislative victory, ushering into law one of the nation's most sweeping school choice plans.

'Parents Have Had It': Iowa Gov. Takes on 'Woke Indoctrination' with Massive School Choice Victory

Still, it's not all good news for choice. Freedom Works reports that efforts to improve parental choice are being blocked in states like Virginia. WATCH:

Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears reveals the fight will now be delayed until at least next year in Virginia's divided state legislature.

 

Did you know?

God is everywhere—even in the news. That’s why we view every news story through the lens of faith. We are committed to delivering quality independent Christian journalism you can trust. But it takes a lot of hard work, time, and money to do what we do. Help us continue to be a voice for truth in the media by supporting CBN News for as little as $1.

Submitted by escamp on

CBN News Email Updates

Stay informed with the latest from CBN News delivered to your inbox.

Error: There was an internal error submitting your form. Please check your information and try again or call us at 1-800-759-0700
Latest CBN News Stories