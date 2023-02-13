Author Says Students Are Not Being Taught 'The Great American Story' and Nation Reaping the Consequences

For generations, students in the U.S. were taught about the exceptionalism of America's history and its place as the leader of the free world.

But a new book says things have flipped, and children are now learning the country's great story isn't so great, and that's leading to a fragmented America.

The book -- Toward a More Perfect Union: The Moral and Cultural Case for Teaching the Great American Story -- aims to deepen readers' understanding and appreciation of America's founding principles, including religious freedom.

Tim Goeglein, vice president of government and external relations at Focus on the Family, and the author of the new book appeared on the Monday edition of CBN News's Faith Nation to discuss the lack of education or misinformation that has placed our nation in great peril, and we are seeing the consequences unfold daily in our corporate boardrooms, halls of power, and even in city streets.

