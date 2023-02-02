PRAY: Police Search for Answers After Christian Councilwoman Killed Outside Her NJ Home

A New Jersey community is in shock after a 30-year-old Republican councilwoman was reportedly killed Wednesday evening outside her home.

Listen to the latest episode of CBN’s Quick Start podcast:

The apparent murder of Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour sent shockwaves through the Sayreville, New Jersey, community, with friends and peers remembering Dwumfour as a dedicated public servant and woman of God.

A Facebook account belonging to Det. Juan Rodriguez and Pastor Doctor Nelia Rodriguez announced Dwumfour’s death and called the late councilwoman a “personal friend.”

The Rodriguezes described the victim as a “woman of God” who was “full of life.” Other outlets reported she was a mother to a 10-year-old as well as a newlywed.

“She was an amazing friend, a woman who loved God,” the Rodriguezes wrote Wednesday night. “We were just at our HRC meeting January 5th, 2023, and I just saw her this morning at the store.”

Authorities reportedly found Dwumfour inside her vehicle after 7 p.m. with multiple gunshot wounds, Fox News reported.

Sayreville Mayor Victoria Kilpatrick, a Democrat, praised Dwumfour for her passion and “deep faith,” building upon what others said about the victim’s devotion to the Lord.

“Beyond her dedication to our community, I can share that she was a woman of deep faith and worked hard to integrate her strong Christian beliefs into her daily life as a person and a community leader,” Kilpatrick said. “On a personal note, I can’t adequately express my feeling of sorrow at the loss of a friend.”

Dwumfour’s 20-year-old sister, Priscilla, said her sibling’s devotion to her Christian faith was strong. Priscilla also told USA Today Network New Jersey her sister attended church at Champions Royal Assembly in Newark, New Jersey, and was “always happy.”

New Jersey Republican State Committee Bob Hugin put out a statement mirroring similar sentiments and driving home Dwumfour’s faithfulness.

“We will remember Eunice for her steadfast dedication to the community, as well as her deep and abiding Christian faith,” Hugin wrote. “We have the utmost confidence that law enforcement will bring the perpetrators of this heartbreaking tragedy to justice.”

He continued, “God Bless Councilwoman Dwumfour and her family.”

Authorities continue to investigate the tragic killing, which some outlets are calling a “possible targeted attack.” No known motive has been released at this time.

Dwumfour, who won her seat on the council in 2021, was a liaison to public safety as well as the Sayreville Human Relations Commission, among other roles.

Please pray for her family, friends, and community during this difficult time.

***As the number of voices facing big-tech censorship continues to grow, please sign up for Faithwire’s daily newsletter and download the CBN News app, to stay up-to-date with the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***