Public Memorial Service Announced to Celebrate the Life of Pastor Jack Hayford

The Foursquare Church has announced events to celebrate the life of Pastor Jack W. Hayford.

As CBN News reported, Hayford died on Jan. 8 at the age of 88.

"His family said he died peacefully in his sleep in the early hours of the morning, having eaten dinner with his wife, Valarie, and having spoken to one of his grandkids the evening before," according to a statement from The King's University.

A public viewing will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (Pacific Time) on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills, 6300 Forest Lawn Drive in Los Angeles, CA.

In addition, a memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm (Pacific Time) on Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Shepherd Church located at 19700 Rinaldi Street in Porter Ranch, CA. This event is open to the public and will also be available to watch online.

Cards and condolences for Hayford's family can be mailed to The Church on the Way. Letters, notes, and cards should be addressed to:

Pastor Jack Hayford

The Church on the Way

14300 Sherman Way

Van Nuys, CA 91405

A Man of Many Talents: Prolific Author, Worship Music Writer, Church Founder, Preacher, University Founder

As CBN News reported, Hayford was affectionately known as "Pastor Jack." He was the founding pastor of The Church On The Way in Van Nuys, California, where he served as senior pastor for more than three decades. The church grew from 18 members to more than 12,000 by the time he passed on the mantle of senior pastor in 1999.

Hayford's influence spread worldwide through his insightful Bible teaching. A prolific and best-selling writer, Hayford authored (or co-authored) more than 50 books and composed 500 hymns and choruses, including the internationally known and widely recorded worship song "Majesty."

As a leading voice in the charismatic movement, he also served as the General Editor of the Spirit Filled Life® Bible and the Spirit Filled Life® Commentaries.

Later in life, Hayford founded The King's University (formerly The King's College and Seminary) in 1997. He served as chancellor for the charismatic, evangelical university before handing off the chancellorship to Pastor Robert Morris, lead senior pastor of Gateway Church.

He had played a major role in the Promise Keepers men's movement, and he also served as the president of The International Church of the Foursquare Gospel from 2004 to 2009.

Hollywood Producer: 'There's a Lot of People in Heaven Because of Jack'

Brian Bird, co-creator of the popular TV series When Calls the Heart and a veteran film and TV writer, told CBN's Faithwire about his family's meaningful relationship with Hayford.

Bird's grandfather, Pastor Vincent Bird, was a spiritual father of sorts to Hayford. Bird said his grandpa, a lifelong preacher, even ended up working for Hayford after his retirement.

"When {my grandpa} retired … Jack Hayford invited him to come on staff at Church on the Way as the pastor to seniors," Bird said. "Because my grandpa was a mentor to Jack when Jack was … first coming up through Life Bible College."

Bird said his father, Robert, was also at Life Bible College at the same time Hayford attended and added there was a "real sense of brotherhood," especially considering the familial connections.

And that relationship only grew over the years.

"When I was a kid, I played in the sandbox with his kids, and we loved the Hayfords," he said. "We loved the ministry of Church on the Way. I loved everything about them."

Bird, a former newspaper reporter who has found massive success in Hollywood, recalled the preacher encouraging him on his own journey to Tinseltown.

"I went to journalism school and was a newspaper and magazine reporter for a number of years before I sort of morphed into film and television," Bird said. "But when I did … Jack took an interest in that. Many times, he would always ask me what was happening."

The filmmaker recalled Hayford giving him a piece of advice that has persisted throughout his life and career — a mantra Bird also passes on to others he now mentors: "Don't just get good enough to be in the rock band. Get good enough to be in the symphony."

It was a piece of advice about hard work and dedication Bird never forgot.

"Jack always urged me to not be as an early settler in my work … {to} really strive for excellence," he said, noting Hayford had mentored "tens of thousands" of people throughout his life and ministry.

"He was really a Billy Graham's kind of figure in our world; he really was that influential," Bird said. "All his books and his music that he wrote over the years … there's a lot of people in heaven because of Jack."

BELOW: Hollywood Writer and Producer Brian Bird Remembers 'Pastor Jack'.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***