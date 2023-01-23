'A Prayer for Becket': Ex-Gay Son Discovers His Mother's Secret Prayer that Set Him Free

Former gay atheist, Becket Cook, is best known for trading his successful Hollywood lifestyle for a new identity in Jesus Christ. And he recently opened up about another "supernatural" part of his faith journey that led him to God.

In 2019, Becket shared about his "Damascus Road" conversion that took him from gay Hollywood elite to devoted Christian 13 years ago.

Last August, the Texas native opened up about meeting his first Christian in Hollywood, model Joy Durham. He shared how she planted a "seed" that God ultimately used to lead him to Jesus.

"It was, maybe, the first spark of me thinking...'There must be something real to this kind of Christianity-thing.' ...It definitely planted a seed in me," he said at the time.

And he also explained how a prayer of petition from his sister-in-law, Kim Cook, was also influential in his salvation.

"'Lord please just save him,'" she had prayed. Appearing in a separate episode of his YouTube show, Kim explained, "I really wasn't worried about you being gay. I just wanted you saved, and then let God deal with that when the time came."

"Your battles are won by being on your knees," she added.

In a recent episode of "The Becket Cook Show", Becket also shares the surprising discovery of a letter his mother wrote to God asking for him to get saved and set free from homosexuality.

"It's a prayer that all parents and family members who are dealing with someone in the LGBTQ community can glean wisdom from and even use it as a template," he shared.

In a letter titled "A Prayer for Becket", his mother asked God to save him, deliver him, and keep His hand of protection on Becket.

"I had no idea that this was something that she was doing consistently because when she first found out that I identified as gay...I told her it was no big deal...and we never talked about it again," he explained.

"Instead she prayed, privately. Again, if I knew that my mother was praying for me I would have been offended by that because I would have felt like she was praying 'against who I was'," Becket continued.

"Instead of her trying to berate me, badger me, or bludgeon me into the Kingdom, she just quietly prayed this prayer," he explained.

Beckett goes through his mother's prayer line by line and explains how God answered it.

A Prayer for Becket

Deal aggressively with the enemy. Come against him in the all-powerful name of the Lord Jesus Christ and with the sword of the spirit, the Word of God. "Submit yourselves therefore to God. Resist the devil and he will flee from you (James 4:7).You must worship the Lord your God, and worship Him alone (Luke 4:8). Hear, O Israel: The LORD our God, the LORD is One. And you shall love the LORD your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your might. And these words that I command you today shall be on your heart (Duet 6:4-6).

Be Removed in the All Powerful Name of Jesus Christ

1. Spirit of homosexuality

2. The desire for homosexuality

3. Denial of his heterosexuality

4. Remove all the blocks of the truth

We bind you, Satan, in the name of Jesus. Becket belongs to Christ.

Beckett went on to share 13 specific points that his mother prayed for him including "a change of heart," a "deep desire for God," and "protection against HIV and AIDS."

The podcast host believes his mother's specific prayers kept him from contracting AIDS from a partner who was unaware he had the disease.

"It was a complete miracle that I've never got HIV," he said. "The fact that God protected me...this is why....because of my mother's prayer."

"The fact that she prayed this is just stunning to me," Becket added.

He also encourages Christian parents and grandparents to pray for the salvation of a loved one living an LGBT lifestyle.

"This whole LGBTQ thing is a spiritual battle and [my mom] knew that," he expressed.

"I urge all parents or grandparents who are dealing with this to do something like this because not only did she do this, but God answered her prayer," Becket said.

Becket's mother died in 2016, but he wept while reading the words and scriptures she wrote.

"I'm literally living and singing God's praises. [Her prayers] all came true," he closed. "There is nothing like a mother's prayer."