Astrology Interest Is Rising, Even in the Church: 'A Wave of Astrology Opens the Door to Hell'

Interest in occultic activities has been going mainstream across the U.S. in recent years, even in the church. That's why Christian leaders are speaking out about the dangers of dabbling in dark practices like astrology, witchcraft, tarot cards, and even the Enneagram personality test.

In a recent podcast, minister and speaker Shawn Bolz said there is danger in looking at astrology and the stars to guide your life.

"There are doors that you can open that can have a detrimental effect on your life," he explained. "It is not just studying the sun, moon, and stars. It's something more. Astrology can come across as scientific but...(it's) actually spiritual."

According to a Pew Research Study, 29% of Christians believe in astrology to some degree.

"Astrology and Christianity are just not compatible," Bolz added.

He also debunks the claim that the Bible supports astrology.

He references Genesis 1:14-15 which reads, "And God said, Let there be lights in the vault of the sky to separate the day from the night, and let them serve as signs to mark sacred times, and days and years, and let them be lights in the vault of the sky to give light on the earth."

"This is where a lot of astrologers claim the Bible endorses astrology but the Bible also teaches that, of course, God arranges the stars in recognizable groups. The book of Job mentions the Bear, Orion, and Pleiades constellation of the south...and God uses numerous stars as a promise to Abraham's impact on humanity but again when He is using these, He is speaking a message from His Father's heart connecting us to his divine will," Bolz explained in his podcast, The Shawn Bolz show.

"It's not just spiritual information we can interpret to get a leg up on life," he said. "I believe a wave of astrology opens the door to Hell," Bolz added.

Demonic Voices

Laura Adams told CBN that her mother started going to see psychics, tarot card readers, and channelers when she was just 11 years old.

As she got older, her mother encouraged her to explore the spiritual realm, and she did for several years.

But it took her down a dark road.

"I started hearing voices. I started having horrible nightmares. I would sometimes feel very dark energies upon me like they were in the room. These energies would tell me that they wanted to kill me. The feeling was so realistic that I could not differentiate it from the truth," Laura said.

She decided to get help from the only place she knew – a shaman.

He laid hands on Laura's head to prove that her problems were in the spiritual realm.

"I felt something profoundly dark come off of me. That's the best way I know how to explain it. I felt it come off my head, and it was liberating. I felt a little bit of sanity come back. I looked at him, and I said, 'What was that?' He said to me, 'That was a demon.'"

His use of the word "demon" in particular, stuck out to her.

"That is when I received confirmation that Satan existed. This shocked me. It blew me right out of my chair. After a few moments of thinking about it, I realized that if Satan existed, that means that Jesus Christ existed. If that's the case, then, 'What am I doing in this man's office? I need to go to the individual that was responsible for conquering Satan.' It was at that point that I left his office and chose to find a Christian path and get help," Laura said.

It's taken a lot of prayer and repentance, but Laura is now free from her bondage.

What About the Enneagram System?

Christian author and Bible teacher Jackie Hill Perry, recently shared on Instagram that after studying the widely popular Enneagram personality profiling system, she has come to believe it is demonic.

In her Instagram stories, which have now expired, Perry warns Christians of its dangers.

:

"I was really skeptical and have been for some years when people were saying that the Enneagram was demonic," Hill said.

She admits that at one point she promoted the "cooler personality test", but after being prompted by the Holy Spirit to study it, she learned it was "evil" and renounced it publicly.

"It ain't even funny, [because] it's like legitimately doctrines of demons, divination, witchcraft," she shared.

Perry explains that one of the originators of the Enneagram received his information through a demon named Metatron. Another who created the types in the personality test got his wisdom for the types through chant and automatic writing, churchleaders.com reports.

"Which is a form of channeling spirits where a demon basically guides your hand or guides your mind to help you arrive at certain ideas," Hill said.

She believes that when someone identifies as a certain "type" then they are "literally" applying their identity "to the wisdom of demons."

"Divination, witchcraft, all of this stuff," Hill said. "A lot of it centers around knowledge and being able to access information and secrets and mysteries from sources that God hasn't sanctioned whether that's using astrology, tarot cards, psychics, mediums, etc."

The Gay Girl, Good God author said the demonic nature of the Enneagram is subtle, which makes it "seem good" and "like wisdom."

"I think what I'm seeing is that if these men develop this framework, from demons, then that means that we are actually choosing to understand ourselves in ways that has nothing to do with the Spirit of God," Hill said. "Why wouldn't Satan want to influence the way we understand ourselves?"

"In many of the conversations that I have with people about Enneagram, we talk about being a type more than we talk about being united in Christ," she went on to say. "We talk about our numbers more than we talk about being a chosen race. We talk about our wings more than we talk about being conquerors."



Perry adds, "I've talked about Enneagram on several occasions and so part of me feels a responsibility to renounce it publicly and to bring attention to the demonic nature of it."

"I had to tell the Lord sorry, and I'm sorry that I was so ignorant. I'm sorry that I used my platform to promote evil. That makes me sad that I was so ignorant to a false wisdom when the scriptures and Jesus has actually been sufficient the entire time," she continued.