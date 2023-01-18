Brentwood Baptist Pastor Stepping Down from Nashville Megachurch Citing 'Spirit-Led Transition'

Brentwood Baptist Senior Pastor Mike Glenn announced on Sunday he will step down from the Nashville-area megachurch at the end of the year to focus on church planting.

In a letter to the congregation posted on the church's website, Glenn said, "Thirty-two years — by any standard — is an amazing run, and I'm grateful for every minute. But the time has come for someone else to lead BBC into the future that I'm convinced God has for our church."

The senior pastor explained it was his decision to step down and that he wants to spend more time planting new churches.

"I need to spend more time working with pastors, church planters, and leaders in Middle Tennessee. I want to work with churches to plant new churches and re-purpose churches in changing communities. The most fun I have right now is working with our campus pastors. I want to do more of this," Glenn said.

"The trustees and I have been anticipating this transition for several months. They will be making more announcements about the process of finding a new pastor over the next few weeks. I'm committed to working with our trustees to ensure an orderly and Spirit-led transition," he continued.

"In the meantime, we'll walk through 2023 together and enter the future excited to see where God is leading me, our team, and our church," Glenn concluded.

In a video posted above his letter, the senior pastor said in January 2024 he will become the executive director of the Engaged Church Network (ECN). On its website, the ECN defines itself as "a family of gospel-centered churches, serving together to reach their communities for Jesus Christ."

"Why?" he asked. "Because no one loves you more than I do. It's just time. You need a new voice. And you know, it's just time for me to do something else."

"There's a future ahead for us that God is opening up now," Glenn said. "And I can't wait to get to it."

"No one loves you more than I do," he told the congregation. "And I can't wait to see what God is going to unfold for us in the months and years ahead."

In a letter to the church, the Brentwood Baptist trustees, said, "Please know that the church and Mike are in a strong and healthy position to begin this transition and continue the church's mission and vision."

"We are grateful that Mike will take on a new role centered around guiding and developing the Engage Church Network. He is a valuable resource for our church and will continue to offer his wisdom, experience, and vision. One thing has been clear in our work surrounding this transition, Mike loves you and our church, and there is much work God is calling us to do," the letter continued.

"We will share updates on the process for a new senior pastor in the coming months," the trustees said. "Our church bylaws outline the steps for this process, and ultimately, the church body will decide on the Trustees' recommendation. Please keep an eye out for these updates, and do not hesitate to ask any questions you may have."

The search process is also outlined on the church's website, along with a section of "Frequently Asked Questions."

Glenn has been the pastor of the Brentwood Baptist Church since 1991. Under his leadership, the church has grown to a membership of over 11,000 people across eight campuses located throughout Middle Tennessee, according to his website.

He has served on various Southern Baptist Convention boards throughout his career, including the Executive Board of the Tennessee Baptist Convention, the Board of Trustees of Belmont University, and the Board of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Glenn has written three books - In Real Time: Authentic Young Adult Ministry as It Happens; The Gospel of Yes; and Coffee with Mom: Caring for a Parent with Dementia.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***