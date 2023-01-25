Facebook Reinstates Donald Trump After 2-Year Ban, but Threatens to Suspend Him Again

Facebook's parent company Meta is finally reinstating former President Donald Trump's account after punishing him for two years in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill riot.

At the same time, the company is also threatening to punish him again if he returns to the social site and violates any of its “new guardrails” that will be aimed at “repeat offenders”.

“In the event that Mr. Trump posts further violating content, the content will be removed and he will be suspended for between one month and two years, depending on the severity of the violation,” the Menlo Park, CA company Meta said in a blog post.

Trump replied to the half-hearted reinstatement by posting on his own Truth Social network, blasting Facebook’s decision to suspend his account. “FACEBOOK, which has lost Billions of Dollars in value since 'deplatforming' your favorite President, me, has just announced that they are reinstating my account. Such a thing should never again happen to a sitting President, or anybody else who is not deserving of retribution!” he wrote.

Trump was suspended on Jan. 7, a day after the 2021 riots. Other social media companies like Twitter also kicked him off their platforms. He was recently reinstated on Twitter after Elon Musk took over the company and exposed its leftist political agenda. Trump has not returned to Twitter.

Trump launched Truth Social after being blocked from Twitter.

