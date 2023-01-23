'I Saw the Real Hell': How Unforgiveness Sent This Michigan Priest on a Supernatural Visit to Hell

A Michigan priest is going viral after claiming in a series of TikTok videos that he died and went to hell – sharing that he "wouldn't wish it on my worst enemy."

Priest Gerald Johnson is sharing the message that unforgiveness, essentially, sent him to hell.

"I saw the real hell," he shared. "I was there and I wouldn't wish it on my worst enemy. I don't care what he did to me. No one deserves that."

In February 2016, the lead pastor of Faith Culture Church suffered a heart attack. He died and said his spirit left his physical body and he plummeted to the center of the Earth where he says Hell is.

"I thought I was going upward because I thought I had done so much good in this lifetime trying to help so many people and made so many decisions that were godly decisions, but as opposed to me going up, I went down."

In the interview posted to TikTok which now has over 3.5 million views, Johnson explains what he saw was horrifying.

"The things that I saw were indescribable and it makes me emotional every time I talk about it," he said.



Johnson describes seeing a man "walking on all fours like a dog and getting burned from head to toe. His eyes were bulging and worse than that: He was wearing chains on his neck. He was like a hellhound. There was a demon holding the chains."

"Like telepathic communication, I knew that the demon was sent in this man's life to ride him from his childhood to his death," he shared.

He also warned that the demons' goal is to have mankind serve them in hell.

"This demon knew that 'if I could stay in his life long enough on the earth, if I can keep getting him to not serve God and to make bad decisions on the earth, then I'll have power over him in hell and he will be a slave to me'," Johnson shared.

He added, "It's like you're a slave on earth to the things of the devil and then in hell, you are a 'tormented-dog' slave."

Johnson said he also experienced another part of hell that blew him away.

He describes a section in hell where secular music plays.

"It is the same music we hear on the earth, but as opposed to entertainers singing it, the music demons were singing it," he said.

Johnson said he heard songs like Rihanna's "Umbrella" and Bobby McFerrin's "Don't Worry Be Happy."

"I knew on earth that a lot of the music and the lyrics and the songs are inspired by demons," he explained. "Demons give [artists] lyrics for the purpose of controlling people on the earth."

He added, "[In hell] every lyric, in every song is there to torment you as to the fact that you did not worship God through music when you were on the earth. You had the chance to worship Him at church or worship Him at home, but you chose to worship Satan by repeating the lyrics that he inspired to come into the earth."

So why did a priest like Johnson end up in hell?



Johnson says it was unforgiveness.

"I was angry with God because I did so much good in my life and ended up in hell," he said. "I lifted up out of hell and came back on the earth and God spoke to me."

Johnson said Jesus gave a personal message to him.

"He said, 'You have been secretly upset with the people who have hurt you. You had been hoping that I would punish the people that hurt you. These are not your people. These are my people.' He said, 'I only want you to focus on the assignment I am giving you.'"

Johnson explained, "Although I did good, the thing I had in my heart was the unforgiveness to the people who wronged me. A person that can't forgive is a person that has forgotten how much they have been forgiven of."

He ended the video warning people to get their hearts right before God.

"Hell is a real place and I don't believe that God sends people to hell. People send themselves to hell. Whatever is still left inside of you that God has been trying to get out of you that you die with that is going to determine where you go. God wants to know did you learn to love well and did you learn to forgive well," he shared.

"I thank God for the Light, who is Jesus. Because of that Light I will not see any more days in hell," he added.

