John Piper's High Energy Sermon Sets Off Alarm Bells, Literally

Charismatic, high-energy preaching is a hallmark of theologian John Piper's sermons, and during a message last month, it was cause for alarm.

The 76-year-old pastor was mid-sermon when his Apple Watch started beeping asking if he needed help and prompted him to call emergency services.

Tony Reinke, author, and host of Piper's "Ask Pastor John" podcast captured the humorous moment and posted it to Twitter.

It looks like you’ve taken a hard fall. Emergency call? Piper: No, I’m preaching! pic.twitter.com/m3YFRGlqIa — Tony Reinke (@TonyReinke) January 2, 2023

"God is God," the pastor declared waving his fist in the air. The gesture prompted his Apple Watch to beep.

"You know what, my phone is telling me I've fallen down," he explained to the congregation. "I'm okay, I did not fall down. Did you hear it? This has happened twice in my life. I'm preaching and they think I've fallen down. I've not fallen down! I'm standing up! I'm preaching! Good grief, Apple."

Fall detection is a safety feature of Apple Watches that will flag sudden movement and prompt help if someone has suffered an injury.

Of course, Piper's exuberant movement wasn't that at all, but rather a passionate message on finding the fullness of joy through God, which was part of South Cities Church's advent series.

His sermon focused on Psalm 16.

Piper said, "This is the battle of the Christian life: to have God as our good, to have God as our delight, to have God as our treasure."

"That's the way you go through your days. That's the way you live the Christian life," Piper went on to say. "You're going to get up tomorrow morning, and you're going to put Him right there before you by His word. You're going to reach out and take Him and keep Him right there in the treasured, cherished, honored position of your right hand, and you move through life."

Watch Piper's entire sermon here:

