Off-Duty EMT Saves Pastor's Life at a Wedding: 'But by the Grace of God'

A New Jersey EMT is being honored for going above and beyond the call of duty after saving the life of a pastor while working her side job at a wedding.

Valeria Franco is being called a hero for quickly springing into action after Rev. Anthony Palmer collapsed at the altar in the middle of delivering vows at a Paterson, New Jersey wedding.

"I said it would require patience, love, kindness, and then I passed out," Palmer recalled.

The Empowered Life Church pastor went into cardiac arrest.

Onlookers were stunned and a little confused, but Franco's mother knew that her daughter, who started working as a caterer, was at the right place, at the right time.

"Go now, go do it, that's your thing, they're waiting for you," Franco's mother, Brenda, retold WNBC.

Franco worked on Palmer without EMT equipment for roughly 30 minutes, performing chest compressions by herself, until paramedics arrived, the outlet reports.

"You never know what situation you're going to be in," Franco said.



She continued, "I do have a lot of experience being able to work as a first responder. My training involves CPR and being able to jump into action and assess the situation and know what to do firsthand. When the Fire Department came I felt that I couldn't step back, I felt that I had to keep going and help."

Palmer survived and is thankful for Franco.

"I just want to thank you [Franco] because the greatest responsibility we have is to serve people," Palmer said. "You weren't really working that day, and I am so glad that you are willing to put aside and accept your responsibilities. I would not be here today and my wife would not be here today if it wasn't for your service. I thank you and I pray for your success."

The City of Paterson also thanked her for her heroic efforts.

"This is the last thing you would ever expect at such a joyous occasion," Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh said. "But by the grace of God, Franco, who was a caterer at the wedding, happened to be there and resuscitate the pastor. She is literally a lifesaver. Because of this, the City of Paterson recognizes her heroism."