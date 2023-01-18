Pro-Life Activist Ryan Bomberger Reveals Joy and Tragedy of Discovery About Birth Mom's Identity

A powerful adoption story is going viral as thousands of pro-life advocates are heading to the nation's capital this week to take a stand for the sanctity of life. They're coming to Washington, D.C. for the 50th annual March for Life – the first in a post-Roe America.

As many pray and prep for this historic event to advance legislation in defense of the unborn, a prominent pro-lifers' birth story is coming full circle.

Ryan Bomberger, the founder of the Radiance Foundation, has discovered his birth mom's identity.

"Many say I should have been aborted," Bomberger shared in a recent video. He explained, "My biological mother was raped. Despite her pain, she chose life."

For that reason, the fight against abortion has always been personal for the father of four.

"I wouldn't exist if my birth mom had chosen abortion, so I choose to fight for the most marginalized among the marginalized. I choose to fight to protect women from a predatory abortion industry that exploits tragedy and profits from fear," he said.

Adopted into a Loving Family

Bomberger was adopted at six weeks old into a big family with 12 siblings by two loving parents, Andrea and Henry.

Until recently, he knew very little about his birth mom. Then there was a breakthrough.

"It was something that was encouraged by my parents who gave me all the information that they had," he told CBN News. "[They gave me] adoption files and any kind of paperwork. So they always encouraged that for all the kids who were adopted."

A Breakthrough

A recent change in Pennsylvania's state laws has allowed adoptees over the age of 18 to receive their original, non-certified, birth certificates.

Now, Bomberger is adding another piece to the puzzle.

"For the first time in my life, I'm seeing the name of my birth mom. It's Sharon," he emotionally described on social media. "I finally know the full name of the woman who chose life despite being a victim of the horrific violence of rape. Instead, she enabled me to be adopted and loved. I'm a Bomberger because of her courageous decision."

He also found out that he was born on her birthday.

"So. Many. Feelings," he tweeted.

"What that says to me is that obviously there couldn't have been a birthday that went by that she wouldn't have thought about me," Bomberger explained to CBN News. "There is not a birthday or a day that goes by that I don't think about her decision. I see it in my kid's faces. They are here because of her courageous decision. Seeing that birth date just blew my mind."

A Tragic Discovery

Tragically, Bomberger has also now learned that his birth mother passed away in 2010. Despite not being able to meet her, Bomberger told CBN News he chooses to celebrate her life.

"My heart was really to be able to thank her face to face. So that's the hard part because that is what I won't be able to do," he explained.

He added, "But I have celebrated her through everything I've done (and) throughout my ministry. I'll continue. But it is hard to know that she is no longer alive."

If he had been given the opportunity to meet her, Bomberger says he would have shared two simple words – thank you.

"Thank you so much. You have no idea what beautiful reverberations your decisions have caused through your courageous decision," he said.

Bomberger's discovery has gone viral with nearly 500,000 views on Twitter.

Ryan:

-adopted by an incredible family

-beloved by his mother and father

-Pro-life and pro-adoption

-Still longs to know the identity of his birth mom. Why? Because humans long to know from whom they came. https://t.co/aCWiMa9Olo — Katy Faust (@Advo_Katy) January 13, 2023

"It just goes to show that people are moved by what they perceive are stories of triumph," he told CBN News. "That is why we as Christians have to be good storytellers. There is a way that we have to impart truth that goes right to the heart."

For Bomberger, his story reiterates the message that God always values life.

"Despite being a victim of rape, she did not make me a victim of abortion. For that, I'm eternally grateful," he shared on his blog. "I couldn't control the circumstances of my conception. Nobody can. Yet, many act as arbiters of human value, determining one's right to live based on worthiness or wantedness."

Our value isn't given to us by our situation," he told CBN News. "And the circumstances of our conception never change the condition of our worth."

