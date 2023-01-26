'We're Here to Glorify God': Chick-fil-A Founder's Son on the Secret Sauce to Company's Monumental Success

Avid Chick-fil-A fans were recently served up yet another reason to love the iconic fast food brand, as former CEO Dan Cathy spoke in-depth about the company’s quest to “glorify God.”

Cathy, now chair of the board after his son Andrew Truett Cathy became CEO in 2021, told Chief Executive magazine why he decided to double down on the mission his father, S. Truett Cathy, set out for Chick-fil-A, remaining closed on Sundays and sticking to closely held principles.

“At Chick-fil-A, we are very grounded on our corporate purpose, to be a purpose-driven organization,” he said. “That purpose is defined in the statement that we’re here to glorify God by being a faithful steward of all that’s entrusted to us and have a positive influence on all who come in contact with Chick-fil-A.”

Cathy said the company wants to “impact people’s lives” and to also be a “good steward” of what it has been given.

Recognizing none of the money or accolades can go with Chick-fil-A’s leaders after they die, he stressed keeping everything in perspective.

“We only have it for just a moment in time, so let’s be a good steward of it,” Cathy told Chief Executive. “And then, ultimately, let’s acknowledge our Creator. Let’s have a sense of humility, let’s have a teachable spirit, let’s be willing to be submissive, all of which we learn in our faith experience to honor the Lord and seek to honor him in all that we do.”

The restaurant chain’s popularity transcends food. For Cathy and his family, the business clearly goes much deeper, reaching the hearts and souls of customers.

This quest to serve the whole person has undoubtedly made Chick-fil-A one of the most revered companies in America.

“People are hungry to be treated with honor, dignity and respect,” Cathy said. “As delicious as our chicken bite sandwiches are, our fresh-squeezed lemonade and those hot waffle fries, people are in greater need of being restored and encouraged from an emotional standpoint.”

As Christian Headlines noted, Cathy said faith was the key to the recent CEO transition; it’s a move that can often be complex and multifaceted, yet the company, through faith and reliance, handled it well.

In the end, if Chick-fil-A has proven one thing, it’s that the company seems to always stick by its values, particularly when it comes to faith and service.

And that devotion has genuinely paid off.

Last year, Chick-fil-A was again voted America’s favorite fast-food restaurant chain — an honor bestowed upon the company for the eighth year in a row, according to the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI).

