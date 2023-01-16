White House Notes 'Religious Freedom Day', but Right to Worship Still Threatened Around the World

As the nation celebrates Martin Luther King, Jr's legacy, Monday also marked National Religious Freedom Day. The effort to remember the constitutional right to religious liberty comes amid a rising tide of antisemitism and renewed attacks against religious groups both in the U.S. and around the world.
In recognition of the day, the White House issued a proclamation on "our right to practice, pray, and preach our faiths peacefully and openly."
"Faith has sustained me throughout my life. For me and for so many others, it serves as a reminder of both our collective purpose and potential in the world. But for far too many people within our borders and beyond, practicing their faith still means facing fear and persecution. Today, let us recommit ourselves to ending this hate," the presidential proclamation reads.
CBN News' Faith Nation spoke with Dr. Ralph Reed, chairman of the Faith and Freedom Coalition about the threats to religious freedom in today's world.
