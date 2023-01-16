Displaying 30+ Stories
Allow Ads
USNews
CBNNews.com

White House Notes 'Religious Freedom Day', but Right to Worship Still Threatened Around the World

01-16-2023
CBN News
6318776348112
CBNFAITHNATION_011623_YOUTUBE_HD1080_547.167_840
hands raised in worship
6318776348112

As the nation celebrates Martin Luther King, Jr's legacy, Monday also marked National Religious Freedom Day. The effort to remember the constitutional right to religious liberty comes amid a rising tide of antisemitism and renewed attacks against religious groups both in the U.S. and around the world.

In recognition of the day, the White House issued a proclamation on "our right to practice, pray, and preach our faiths peacefully and openly."

"Faith has sustained me throughout my life. For me and for so many others, it serves as a reminder of both our collective purpose and potential in the world. But for far too many people within our borders and beyond, practicing their faith still means facing fear and persecution. Today, let us recommit ourselves to ending this hate," the presidential proclamation reads. 

CBN News' Faith Nation spoke with Dr. Ralph Reed, chairman of the Faith and Freedom Coalition about the threats to religious freedom in today's world. 

Faith Nation can be seen weekdays on the CBN News Channel.  You can also watch the program using the CBN News App and the CBN News YouTube Channel

What is faith and what does the Bible say about faith? Click here for answers.

Faith

Need prayer? We’re available 24/7. Call (800) 700-7000 or request prayer.

Learn why Truth Matters at CBN News.
CBN Partners provide hope to those who are suffering! You can help bring hope today!
Bring Hope

Did you know?

God is everywhere—even in the news. That’s why we view every news story through the lens of faith. We are committed to delivering quality independent Christian journalism you can trust. But it takes a lot of hard work, time, and money to do what we do. Help us continue to be a voice for truth in the media by supporting CBN News for as little as $1.

Submitted by escamp on

CBN News Email Updates

Stay informed with the latest from CBN News delivered to your inbox.

Error: There was an internal error submitting your form. Please check your information and try again or call us at 1-800-759-0700
Latest CBN News Stories