FAA Lifts Grounding Order, Widespread Flight Delays in US After FAA Computer Outage

01-11-2023
Michelle Chapman
Delta planes are shown at their gates at Salt Lake City International Airport. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

NEW YORK (AP) - The Federal Aviation Administration is lifting a ground stop on flights across the U.S. following a computer outage early Wednesday that resulted in thousands of delays quickly cascading through the system at airports nationwide.

Earlier in the morning the FAA ordered all U.S. flights to delay departures until at least 9 a.m. Eastern. Due to heavy congestion, the FAA cleared flights to depart at Newark Liberty and Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson airports. The agency said that normal air traffic operations were resuming gradually across the U.S. following the outage.

More than 3,700 flights were delayed and more than 640 were cancelled early in the day. 

The FAA said that it continues to look into the cause of the initial problem. 

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.  

 

