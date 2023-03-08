California Gov. Gavin Newsom Blackballs Walgreens Over Abortion Pill Decision

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) said Monday that The Golden State would cut ties with Walgreens after the pharmacy chain opted not to sell abortion pills in some two dozen states.

The Democrat announced via Twitter the state government “won’t be doing business” with Walgreens “or any company that cowers to the extremists and puts women’s lives at risk,” referring to the numerous states that have threatened legal action against stores that stock mifepristone, an abortion-inducing drug.

“We’re done,” Newsom added.

California won't be doing business with @walgreens -- or any company that cowers to the extremists and puts women's lives at risk. We're done.https://t.co/OB10cYfm8H — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) March 6, 2023

According to Reuters, a spokesperson for the governor said “all relationships” between California and Walgreens are under review. The representative, though, didn’t elaborate on how business ties might change.

“We will not pursue business with companies that cave to right-wing bullies pushing their extremist agenda or companies that put politics above the health of women and girls,” Newsom added in a statement to ABC News.

The decision by Walgreens came after the attorneys general from 20 states sent a joint letter to CVS and Walgreens, stating the sale of mifepristone in their respective states would violate the Comstock Act, a 150-year-old law criminalizing the use of the U.S. Postal Service to send contraceptives, abortifacients, obscene products, or any information related to such items.

The Guttmacher Institute, a pro-abortion research organization, released an analysis last year, revealing medication-induced abortions accounted for more than half of all facility-based abortions, so these state regulations — and Walgreens’ decision — will certainly have an impact on abortion access.

In four of the states in question — Alaska, Iowa, Kansas, and Montana — abortion is still legal in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision last summer, overturning the 1973 precedent established by Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion access across the country.

The attorneys general in 23 Republican-led states barring the use of mifepristone have joined a lawsuit intending to overturn the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s approval of the drug for abortion.

